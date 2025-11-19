ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think

Many people are looking to cut expenses this holiday season and could fall into the trap.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Shoppers outside a Costco store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Martin Chavez)
Shoppers outside a Costco store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Martin Chavez)

Rising prices have already made holiday shopping a challenge for Americans, and scammers lurking around could ruin the festivities. People look to retail chains such as Costco to buy Thanksgiving meals for celebrating on a budget. But recently, people have been getting fake emails on behalf of the retailer, which say that they have won a free Thanksgiving meal. In reality, these are from scammers trying to use free turkeys to tempt unsuspecting consumers.

A general view of a Costco store | Getty Images | Photo by Kena Betancur
A general view of a Costco store. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Kena Betancur)

It is best to stay prepared in case such an email lands in your inbox, and here’s how you know that it is a scam. Screenshots of the mail were shared on Reddit and Facebook, in which good Samaritans have taken the effort to spread awareness about the scam. Like most scams, consumers are asked to click on a link, which can either install malware in their system or give access to the scammer.

The scammer can use this to steal personal and financial information and leave consumers with nothing in the bank. According to a report in Woman’s World, the most popular one says that you have a limited time offer to claim a free Thanksgiving meal. This meal supposedly is 28 lbs and can feed up to eight people. To avail the meal, one has to click on a link, which supposedly opens up a feedback form.

Representative image of a turkey meal. (Image credit: Getty Images | Jonathan Knowles)
Representative image of a Thanksgiving turkey meal. (Image source: Getty Images | Jonathan Knowles)

The customer is informed that after filling out the form, the free meal will be theirs. Obviously, this is not true. However, scammers are getting all the more creative, and the first thing that will catch your eye is the Costco logo at the top of the mail, which looks legitimate. Phishing attempts are not uncommon, but scammers try new tactics and are more active during the holiday season.

Remember, if the offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. People are better off without clicking on the link in the mail. Rather, it is advisable that such emails be reported to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. This will put the scammers on the federal agency’s radar, and they can take action as soon as possible. One must also beware of similar attempts in which scammers are posing as a different company.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sundry Photography)
Shoppers outside a Costco store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sundry Photography)

In the comments section of the Facebook post, one user explained that these scammers are not just posing as Costco representatives. “The latest one I have been getting is supposedly from USPS saying that I won a free box. 🤣 It was sent to 2 of my emails,” the user wrote. “Most of them are fairly obvious, but they wouldn’t do it if some folks didn’t fall for it,” another user replied to the comment.

More on Market Realist:

Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation

Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers

Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
Harvey had his teeth out in laughter for several seconds before he regained his composure.
6 hours ago
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
COSTCO
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
Many people are looking to cut expenses this holiday season and could fall into the trap.
6 hours ago
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
COSTCO
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.
14 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
Turns out that even after all these years, the 51-year-old is being paid by Fox.
14 hours ago
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
High building prices and mortgage rates have dissuaded people from buying new homes.
14 hours ago
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
ECONOMY & WORK
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
Ahead of the holiday season, this is not the news that these people would have wanted to hear.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
Steve Harvey could not hide his shock at the answer and made his feelings known to the contestant.
1 day ago
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
Milan Singh sparked an interesting debate over what is the actual value of a $100k salary in 2025.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
Harvey then said that making people do that was one of his goals as a professional.
1 day ago
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
The director of the National Economic Council said firms are hesitating to hire fresh graduates.
1 day ago
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
COSTCO
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
Viewers called her actions at the store disrespectful and Costco employees agreed.
1 day ago
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
WALMART
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
Ahead of the holiday season, the company will want to minimize its losses as much as possible.
2 days ago
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
With organizations gearing up for AI disruptions, a lot is going to change for workers.
2 days ago
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
Both the Treasury Secretary and Economic Council director claimed that prices will ease in months.
2 days ago
There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset
COSTCO
There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset
Turns out that the vegetable does not take long to get back, and the stores might not replace on time.
2 days ago
Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause
Farley's comments are reflective of those of the President's from a recent interview.
2 days ago
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
WALMART
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
The companies that were linked to the recalled products were Food To Live and Africa Imports.
5 days ago
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
COSTCO
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
This is perhaps the biggest incentive shoppers have received this year to become a member.
5 days ago
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
ECONOMY & WORK
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
The tariffs on beef-exporting countries and resources have put pressure on the U.S. supply chain
5 days ago