ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation

This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

As a fallout of Trump's tariffs, among other policy decisions, inflation is threatening to dampen the festive spirit for Americans. But Costco is prepared to do whatever it takes to protect its members from the impact, and that is why its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Millerchip, has promised to keep a few popular products affordable.

Representational image shows man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
Image of a man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

There are a lot of factors that have contributed to the rising prices of groceries, but the tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump seem to be in the spotlight. But Costco members need not worry, as they can still get the popular hot dog and soda combo at its food court for just $1.50. Its price has remained unchanged since the 1980s, and Millerchip is determined to keep things that way.

The other two items that will remain unaffected by the inflation are the rotisserie chicken and Kirkland Signature toilet paper. The chicken is a member-favorite item, because a whole chicken can be bought for just $4.99. As per a report in The Mirror US, its price has only increased once, and that was during the 2008 recession. The Kirkland toilet paper is a 30-roll pack priced at $24.99, and that one’s going to be stable for now as well.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Carter)
Image of a Costco Food Court. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Carter)

“While our members love the treasure hunt items that they find in our warehouses and online, our everyday value items are also extremely important to them, especially in times of economic uncertainty,” Millerchip had said in the company’s earnings call. “There are no better examples of this than our hotdog combo, rotisserie chicken, and KS bath tissue,” he added. This will be a big positive for those paying every year to remain Costco members.

The hot dog and soda combo for less than a couple of dollars remains one of the most popular and staple items at Costco Food Courts. Back in 2009, Costco founder and CEO Jim Sinegal said that if its price ever went up, he’d be dead. “It’s amazing how creative we have been to figure out ways to keep the price down. It was a Sinai hot dog, and now it’s a Kirkland Signature hot dog. It’s actually 4.4 ounces, so it’s slightly bigger than a quarter pound now,” he had said at the time.

Image of Costco co-founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)
Image of Costco co-founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

Pleased with the perks, members also seem to support a recent policy that will bar non-members from entering Costco Food Courts and availing such amazing deals. “When I lived in California, the Bella Terra Costco food court was outdoors, and it was full of non-members, like packed. It was the most crazy thing I've seen. The line always moved fast, tho,” one shopper had written on social media about the matter.

More on Market Realist:

Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers

Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund

There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
Harvey had his teeth out in laughter for several seconds before he regained his composure.
6 hours ago
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
COSTCO
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
Many people are looking to cut expenses this holiday season and could fall into the trap.
6 hours ago
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
COSTCO
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.
14 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
Turns out that even after all these years, the 51-year-old is being paid by Fox.
14 hours ago
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
High building prices and mortgage rates have dissuaded people from buying new homes.
14 hours ago
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
ECONOMY & WORK
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
Ahead of the holiday season, this is not the news that these people would have wanted to hear.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
Steve Harvey could not hide his shock at the answer and made his feelings known to the contestant.
1 day ago
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
Milan Singh sparked an interesting debate over what is the actual value of a $100k salary in 2025.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
Harvey then said that making people do that was one of his goals as a professional.
1 day ago
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's top advisor says AI could be causing 'quiet time' in labor market — should you be worried?
The director of the National Economic Council said firms are hesitating to hire fresh graduates.
1 day ago
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
COSTCO
Costco shopper's ‘life hack’ sounds really smart — until people realized it’s a problem for workers
Viewers called her actions at the store disrespectful and Costco employees agreed.
1 day ago
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
WALMART
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
Ahead of the holiday season, the company will want to minimize its losses as much as possible.
2 days ago
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
With organizations gearing up for AI disruptions, a lot is going to change for workers.
2 days ago
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
Both the Treasury Secretary and Economic Council director claimed that prices will ease in months.
2 days ago
There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset
COSTCO
There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset
Turns out that the vegetable does not take long to get back, and the stores might not replace on time.
2 days ago
Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause
Farley's comments are reflective of those of the President's from a recent interview.
2 days ago
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
WALMART
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
The companies that were linked to the recalled products were Food To Live and Africa Imports.
5 days ago
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
COSTCO
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
This is perhaps the biggest incentive shoppers have received this year to become a member.
5 days ago
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
ECONOMY & WORK
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
The tariffs on beef-exporting countries and resources have put pressure on the U.S. supply chain
5 days ago