Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation

This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.

As a fallout of Trump's tariffs, among other policy decisions, inflation is threatening to dampen the festive spirit for Americans. But Costco is prepared to do whatever it takes to protect its members from the impact, and that is why its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Millerchip, has promised to keep a few popular products affordable.

Image of a man with a shopping cart looking at frozen food products at Costco (Image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

There are a lot of factors that have contributed to the rising prices of groceries, but the tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump seem to be in the spotlight. But Costco members need not worry, as they can still get the popular hot dog and soda combo at its food court for just $1.50. Its price has remained unchanged since the 1980s, and Millerchip is determined to keep things that way.

The other two items that will remain unaffected by the inflation are the rotisserie chicken and Kirkland Signature toilet paper. The chicken is a member-favorite item, because a whole chicken can be bought for just $4.99. As per a report in The Mirror US, its price has only increased once, and that was during the 2008 recession. The Kirkland toilet paper is a 30-roll pack priced at $24.99, and that one’s going to be stable for now as well.

Image of a Costco Food Court. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Carter)

“While our members love the treasure hunt items that they find in our warehouses and online, our everyday value items are also extremely important to them, especially in times of economic uncertainty,” Millerchip had said in the company’s earnings call. “There are no better examples of this than our hotdog combo, rotisserie chicken, and KS bath tissue,” he added. This will be a big positive for those paying every year to remain Costco members.

The hot dog and soda combo for less than a couple of dollars remains one of the most popular and staple items at Costco Food Courts. Back in 2009, Costco founder and CEO Jim Sinegal said that if its price ever went up, he’d be dead. “It’s amazing how creative we have been to figure out ways to keep the price down. It was a Sinai hot dog, and now it’s a Kirkland Signature hot dog. It’s actually 4.4 ounces, so it’s slightly bigger than a quarter pound now,” he had said at the time.

Image of Costco co-founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

Pleased with the perks, members also seem to support a recent policy that will bar non-members from entering Costco Food Courts and availing such amazing deals. “When I lived in California, the Bella Terra Costco food court was outdoors, and it was full of non-members, like packed. It was the most crazy thing I've seen. The line always moved fast, tho,” one shopper had written on social media about the matter.

