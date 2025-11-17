ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset

Turns out that the vegetable does not take long to get back, and the stores might not replace on time.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Representational picture of a Costco store (Cover image Source: Getty Images| Photo by artran)
Representational picture of a Costco store (Cover image Source: Getty Images| Photo by artran)

Retail giant Costco is known for selling quality products at affordable rates, but in the age of social media, it gets called out by customers for failing to deliver the same. Asparagus might not be a staple for a lot of Americans, but it’s something that is extensively sold, especially at supermarkets. However, recent reports suggest that customers should stay away from the asparagus sold at such stores. The reason for that is that the shelf life of the vegetable is not long. As a result, it is a much safer option to buy local produce.

Image of asparagus. (Image credit: Getty Image | Photo by Tatiana Sviridova)
Image of asparagus. (Image source: Getty Image | Photo by Tatiana Sviridova)

Chains like Costco have to keep on replacing the asparagus on their shelves so that they do not sell vegetables that have gone bad. However, according to a report in Chowhound, several customers have faced issues after buying asparagus from Costco, stating that it emits a foul smell from the moment they are taken out of their container.

The report states that asparagus can last as little as three days in a fridge, which makes it important for customers to use it as soon as possible after purchasing. A conversation about the matter unfolded on Reddit recently. “Purchased a bag of Asparagus yesterday. Opened for dinner last night, and a rotten smell filled the kitchen. Bought it back today, more for a consumer alert than the $8. Returns counter said, 'It's happening a lot.' Why are there no breathing holes in the asparagus bag, I wonder?” a post read in r/Costco.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Joe Raedle
A Costco storefront. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Joe Raedle)

Several users commented under the post, sharing that they have had similar experiences with asparagus and some other veggies as well. “Yeah. I only bought them once and stopped. Better to get these frozen or in smaller bunches from a normal supermarket,” a customer commented. “After so many rotten vegetables, they won't purchase any bagged vegetables. Brussels sprouts, green beans, asparagus, and the like,” added another user.

“I always have issues with their asparagus. My tip is this. When you get it home, open the bag and insert 2 paper towels inside, and put it in the crisper drawer. The reason they spoil so fast is moisture,” one more customer suggested. This is a big hassle for customers, but thankfully, Costco is doing whatever it can to make sure that customers remain satisfied.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)
Shoppers line up in front of the Costco membership counter. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

Costco has a great return policy, which allows customers to return products that have gone bad, especially food-related products. The store will accept returns of asparagus that gives out a foul smell, and there is seemingly no time limit on that. However, it is just more convenient to get asparagus from a farmer’s market or some local produce.

More on Market Realist:

Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy

Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem

Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
WALMART
Walmart is rolling out changes to its holiday return policy after reports of customer misuse
Ahead of the holiday season, the company will want to minimize its losses as much as possible.
2 hours ago
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?
With organizations gearing up for AI disruptions, a lot is going to change for workers.
2 hours ago
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
A top Trump official finally has some good news about grocery costs in 2026
Both the Treasury Secretary and Economic Council director claimed that prices will ease in months.
7 hours ago
There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset
COSTCO
There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset
Turns out that the vegetable does not take long to get back, and the stores might not replace on time.
8 hours ago
Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause
ECONOMY & WORK
Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause
Farley's comments are reflective of those of the President's from a recent interview.
8 hours ago
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
WALMART
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
The companies that were linked to the recalled products were Food To Live and Africa Imports.
3 days ago
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
COSTCO
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
This is perhaps the biggest incentive shoppers have received this year to become a member.
3 days ago
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
ECONOMY & WORK
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
The tariffs on beef-exporting countries and resources have put pressure on the U.S. supply chain
3 days ago
Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through
The deals were struck with four countries, which will exempt certain essential items from tariffs.
3 days ago
Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown
They blamed it on the Democrats because they were responsible for the shutdown.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages
The host was uncomfortable throughout the round.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
She had her son with her, who was an active military personnel.
4 days ago
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
In its analysis, Gartner, Inc found that 25% of IT jobs will be done by AI by 2030.
4 days ago
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
A recent analysis by UBS suggests the tariffs are holding inflation steady and troubling Americans.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
Some fans only want the host to give the clues to the contestants instead of an outsider.
4 days ago
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
COSTCO
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
The current price of the item is $16.99, which is several times higher than the $9.99 it used to be.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
Fans were clearly not happy after two straight losses in the Bonus Round.
5 days ago
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
COSTCO
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
Costco one is sold for a premium price, making it a lot less affordable than the Walmart one.
5 days ago
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
WALMART
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
The retail giant would not want one of its best seasonal products to remain unsold.
5 days ago
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
This move would severely hurt businesses and consumers will have to pay a lot more.
5 days ago