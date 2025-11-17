There’s a big problem with Costco’s asparagus — and shoppers have every reason to be upset

Turns out that the vegetable does not take long to get back, and the stores might not replace on time.

Retail giant Costco is known for selling quality products at affordable rates, but in the age of social media, it gets called out by customers for failing to deliver the same. Asparagus might not be a staple for a lot of Americans, but it’s something that is extensively sold, especially at supermarkets. However, recent reports suggest that customers should stay away from the asparagus sold at such stores. The reason for that is that the shelf life of the vegetable is not long. As a result, it is a much safer option to buy local produce.

Image of asparagus. (Image source: Getty Image | Photo by Tatiana Sviridova)

Chains like Costco have to keep on replacing the asparagus on their shelves so that they do not sell vegetables that have gone bad. However, according to a report in Chowhound, several customers have faced issues after buying asparagus from Costco, stating that it emits a foul smell from the moment they are taken out of their container.

The report states that asparagus can last as little as three days in a fridge, which makes it important for customers to use it as soon as possible after purchasing. A conversation about the matter unfolded on Reddit recently. “Purchased a bag of Asparagus yesterday. Opened for dinner last night, and a rotten smell filled the kitchen. Bought it back today, more for a consumer alert than the $8. Returns counter said, 'It's happening a lot.' Why are there no breathing holes in the asparagus bag, I wonder?” a post read in r/Costco.

A Costco storefront. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Joe Raedle)

Several users commented under the post, sharing that they have had similar experiences with asparagus and some other veggies as well. “Yeah. I only bought them once and stopped. Better to get these frozen or in smaller bunches from a normal supermarket,” a customer commented. “After so many rotten vegetables, they won't purchase any bagged vegetables. Brussels sprouts, green beans, asparagus, and the like,” added another user.

“I always have issues with their asparagus. My tip is this. When you get it home, open the bag and insert 2 paper towels inside, and put it in the crisper drawer. The reason they spoil so fast is moisture,” one more customer suggested. This is a big hassle for customers, but thankfully, Costco is doing whatever it can to make sure that customers remain satisfied.

Shoppers line up in front of the Costco membership counter. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda)

Costco has a great return policy, which allows customers to return products that have gone bad, especially food-related products. The store will accept returns of asparagus that gives out a foul smell, and there is seemingly no time limit on that. However, it is just more convenient to get asparagus from a farmer’s market or some local produce.

