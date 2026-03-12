‘Jeopardy!’ pokes fun at Timothée Chalamet’s ballet and opera remark in unexpected post

Jeopardy! threw indirect shade at the actor for saying no one cares about Ballet and Opera .

One of America's favorite trivia shows, "Jeopardy!" seems to have picked up a banter with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet over his controversial comments about ballet and opera. Sharing a video of contestants picking "ballet and opera" as a category on the show, they threw subtle shade at the actor and sarcastically asked the fans not to escalate matters on social media.

Screenshot of the set from an episode of "Jeopardy!" (Image Source: YouTube | @Jeopardy)

According to PEOPLE, the clip was from an episode earlier this year where all three contestants chose the “Ballet & Opera” category for clues. The clues included several famous productions, including "The Fairy Queen" and "Madame Butterfly" operas, and "The Nutcracker" ballet. The questions may be hard to get for the common man, but the contestants nailed almost every clue and came up with the correct answers within seconds to show how relevant the art form was. While the round itself had no mention of Chalamet, the clip was shared with the caption, “NOBODY @ HIM 👀," on Instagram, and the hashtags playfully included "#timotheechalamet."

For context, the "Marty Supreme" actor landed in hot water for the comments he made during the Variety & CNN Town Hall on February 24. In an interview with fellow actor Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet talked about the struggles that movie theaters face and touched upon dying art forms that he won't want to do. "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,'" he commented. The actor quickly realized the gravity of his words and added, “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason,” acknowledging that he may have made a mistake.

Screenshot showing Timothée Chalamet & Matthew McConaughey during the interview (Image source: YouTube/Variety)

The actor's comments drew massive backlash from both fans and media figures who came out to defend the art form. Grammy Award-winning opera singer Isabelle Leonard took to the comments of the YouTube video of Chalamet's interview and wrote, "Honestly, I'm shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow-minded in his views about art while considering himself an artist, as I would only imagine one would as an actor," according to Hollywood Reporter.

The Jeopardy! category became the latest popular platform to chime in on the matter, with fans appreciating the show’s indirect shade at the actor in the comments. "Thank you for this petty clap back on behalf of the opera and ballet community! @jeopardy," wrote user @urkillinme_smalls, while @aunty_colleen_4 exclaimed, "Jeopardy to the arts: I got your back."

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: Instagram/@backtogreat)

However, some did exactly the opposite of what the caption asked for and called out the actor. "Dying art ehh???? They flew through those answers!" noted @hello.emy_. "And just like that, Jeopardy won the day!" said another fan called @hgsmom.

