ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category

While some tried to figure out what it was, others were annoyed.
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of the set from an episode of "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy)
Screenshot of the set from an episode of "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy)

Social media trends have also become part of pop culture trivia, and it was only a matter of time before they made it to "Jeopardy!" The "6, 7" trend has been making waves on social media, and it has now been added as a new category on the show. Seeing this, "Jeopardy!" fans have been going wild on social media, trying to figure out how it got there. It triggered a discussion on Reddit and Facebook, with many trying to figure out what it meant, even as some called it annoying.

Screenshot showing the category on Jeopardy! (Image source: Facebook/@JeopardyFanGroup)
Screenshot showing the category on Jeopardy! (Image source: Facebook/@JeopardyFanGroup)

In the third and final week of the Second Chance Tournament, contestants Mustafa Hameed, Abigail Arnold, and Keegan Olson were competing for the big win. While none of the players belonged to Gen Alpha, one category in Double Jeopardy certainly did. “And finally, for the kids, 6,7,” host Ken Jennings said as he announced the category, making the crowd burst into laughter.

Jeopardy! discussion thread for Mon., Dec. 29
byu/jaysjep2 inJeopardy

The “6,7” phrase is used by Gen Alpha, where they typically move their hands up and down simultaneously. While the exact meaning isn't clear, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it is a “nonsensical expression used especially by teens and tweens that is connected to a rap song and also to a 6'7” tall basketball player.” The meme on social media specifically features the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla and NBA player LaMelo Ball. 

However, Jennings explained that it didn't mean the same as the trend, as “These are two-word phrases, a six-letter word followed by a seven-letter word.” Since it is a relatively lesser-known thing, the contestant didn't pick the category until clue 14. Under the category, three of the clues were answered correctly, and the other two were triple stumpers.

Fans took to social media to discuss and roast the show's choice. "Congrats, everyone, jeopardy has now acknowledged six seven, can't wait to see what category they post to their socials," @rejectmariosonic wrote in a post on Jeopardy!'s unofficial Reddit forum. "Huge Daily Doubles tonight. Super fun episode. Also, how long ago was this episode filmed? I wanna know how early the writers were thinking about a 6, 7 category LOL," added @just_a_random_dood.

Screenshot of a comment on Reddit (Image source: Reddit/r/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot of a comment on Reddit (Image source: Reddit/r/Jeopardy!)

The conversation spilled over to Facebook as well, where people wondered what "6, 7" was. "I had just asked an 11-year-old what this meant and had to laugh about the subject being on Jeopardy," wrote @PatBrandt on a Facebook post. “Lighten up, people. Once it's on Jeopardy and old people know about it, it will die out. I got my granddaughter a "6/7" Christmas ornament. She can look back and say, Oh Neno. Now if everyone calling a crabby white lady a Karen would go away, that would make me happy," added @KarenMaloney.

Screenshot of a comment on a Facebook post (Image source: Facebook/@NancyASpille)
Screenshot of a comment on a Facebook post (Image source: Facebook/@NancyASpille)

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake

'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder

Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
While some tried to figure out what it was, others were annoyed.
19 hours ago
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
NEWS
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
The new scam is sending out letters with bogus toll-free numbers that connect to scammers.
20 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
1 day ago
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
NEWS
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
The player, Jenane who tried hard to ace the Cover Up game was overwhelmed with emotion
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
On Christmas day, the contestant, Paul pulled off a win with the tiniest of margins.
5 days ago
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
NEWS
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
This tech giant is betting on the next primary computing device for the world.
5 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
This marked the second time this week a player lost out on the $100,000 prize.
6 days ago
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.
6 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
6 days ago
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
7 days ago
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
NEWS
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest was surprised to see the good player lose out.
Dec 24, 2025
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
WALMART
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.
Dec 23, 2025
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
COSTCO
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
The warehouse retailer is making a layout change, which may dictate how long customers wait for checkout.
Dec 23, 2025
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
NEWS
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and more will charge a fee on returns.
Dec 23, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
Hearing the answers, Harvey wondered how the team that won the question got so far in the game
Dec 16, 2025