'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category

While some tried to figure out what it was, others were annoyed.

Social media trends have also become part of pop culture trivia, and it was only a matter of time before they made it to "Jeopardy!" The "6, 7" trend has been making waves on social media, and it has now been added as a new category on the show. Seeing this, "Jeopardy!" fans have been going wild on social media, trying to figure out how it got there. It triggered a discussion on Reddit and Facebook, with many trying to figure out what it meant, even as some called it annoying.

Screenshot showing the category on Jeopardy! (Image source: Facebook/@JeopardyFanGroup)

In the third and final week of the Second Chance Tournament, contestants Mustafa Hameed, Abigail Arnold, and Keegan Olson were competing for the big win. While none of the players belonged to Gen Alpha, one category in Double Jeopardy certainly did. “And finally, for the kids, 6,7,” host Ken Jennings said as he announced the category, making the crowd burst into laughter.

The “6,7” phrase is used by Gen Alpha, where they typically move their hands up and down simultaneously. While the exact meaning isn't clear, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it is a “nonsensical expression used especially by teens and tweens that is connected to a rap song and also to a 6'7” tall basketball player.” The meme on social media specifically features the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla and NBA player LaMelo Ball.

However, Jennings explained that it didn't mean the same as the trend, as “These are two-word phrases, a six-letter word followed by a seven-letter word.” Since it is a relatively lesser-known thing, the contestant didn't pick the category until clue 14. Under the category, three of the clues were answered correctly, and the other two were triple stumpers.

Fans took to social media to discuss and roast the show's choice. "Congrats, everyone, jeopardy has now acknowledged six seven, can't wait to see what category they post to their socials," @rejectmariosonic wrote in a post on Jeopardy!'s unofficial Reddit forum. "Huge Daily Doubles tonight. Super fun episode. Also, how long ago was this episode filmed? I wanna know how early the writers were thinking about a 6, 7 category LOL," added @just_a_random_dood.

Screenshot of a comment on Reddit (Image source: Reddit/r/Jeopardy!)

The conversation spilled over to Facebook as well, where people wondered what "6, 7" was. "I had just asked an 11-year-old what this meant and had to laugh about the subject being on Jeopardy," wrote @PatBrandt on a Facebook post. “Lighten up, people. Once it's on Jeopardy and old people know about it, it will die out. I got my granddaughter a "6/7" Christmas ornament. She can look back and say, Oh Neno. Now if everyone calling a crabby white lady a Karen would go away, that would make me happy," added @KarenMaloney.

Screenshot of a comment on a Facebook post (Image source: Facebook/@NancyASpille)

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake

'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder

Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it