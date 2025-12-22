ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder

The contestant could have comfortably won the round but it was not meant to be.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Ken Jennings and the contestant on "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing Ken Jennings and the contestant on "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

It may seem that "Jeopardy!" contestants are often considered some of the smartest people in the country based on their knowledge of trivia related to everything from history to pop culture. However, even the bright ones can fall short sometimes. That is exactly what happened in a recent episode of the show in which one contestant made a shocking error to end up last in a game that they were leading. It was a rather shocking moment as the contestant had a big lead before entering the final round of the show.

Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2021. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. (Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

The contestants took part in the second round of the two-part Second Chance Tournament, as per a report in TV Insider. They were Eugene Huang, Dave Widmayer, and Pete Johnston. All three contestants were playing for money and a spot in the Champions Wildcard.

All three contestants had impressive performances, and by the time the first break came around, Widmayer was in the lead with $3,600, while Huang and Johnston occupied the next two spots with $2,200 and $800, respectively. The report also suggested that, unlike the game before this one, this one saw quite a lot of misses. However, things did not change for Widmayer all that much. By the time the Final Jeopardy came around, he was still in the lead with a commanding $20,000.

Screenshot showing the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Johnston had jumped Huang for second place with $13,400, while the teacher found himself with $11,200. The competition between second and third seemed tight, but first seemed to have the win in the bag ahead of the last round. That is exactly where Widmayer committed a giant blunder. A lot of the fans were left surprised after seeing that moment.

The category was called “Movie Inspirations,” and the clue read, “A store’s mingling of displays of 2 different holidays inspired a poem & years later, a 1990s film with this name.” Johnston was the first to answer this question, and he said, “What is The Nightmare Before Christmas?” That was the correct answer. He had wagered his whole purse, bringing his total to $26,800. This put him in the lead.

Screenshot showing the contestant Jonhston. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the contestant Jonhston. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Huang had also given the correct answer and had wagered $8,600. This brought his total up to $19,800. Now, with $20,000, Widmayer had to guess this right to win it all. He might have guessed it correctly, but written down “What is The Nightmare Before Halloween?” This was a shocking mistake, and the leader for most of the game ended up losing a wagered sum of $13,400. His new total was less than Huang’s, and he went from first to last in an instant.

Watch the game in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it

The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'

'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
The host was not impressed with the question and said that it was shame that he knew the answers.
1 hour ago
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
ECONOMY & WORK
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
He was overjoyed at first but that quickly turned into bitter disappointment.
2 hours ago
How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius
WALMART
How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius
“Our AI-powered inventory management system is essential for supplying customers with what they need, when they need, and at the low costs," it stated.
4 hours ago
Despite Trump’s $12 billion aid package, American farmers are still terrified of going bust in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Despite Trump’s $12 billion aid package, American farmers are still terrified of going bust in 2026
 “A program that provides roughly $50 an acre will not save the thousands of family farms that will go bankrupt before the end of the year," an expert stated.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $100,000 because of phrase few had heard of
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $100,000 because of phrase few had heard of
"This is another reason why I don’t like the Phrase category in the Bonus Round," a fan reacted.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to defend contestant from his wife after risky answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to defend contestant from his wife after risky answer
The host of the show was shocked upon hearing the answer and had to speak to the contestant's wife.
20 hours ago
These 3 tech companies could hit $3 trillion valuation in 2026 — it's exactly who you’d expect
ECONOMY & WORK
These 3 tech companies could hit $3 trillion valuation in 2026 — it's exactly who you’d expect
Reports suggest these three companies with strong ties to AI can make it to the coveted club.
20 hours ago
Wall Street veteran defies concerns about AI bubble and has good news about US economy in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Wall Street veteran defies concerns about AI bubble and has good news about US economy in 2026
Money manager Loius Navellier thinks the U.S. GDP could grow by 5% in 2026.
21 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder
The contestant could have comfortably won the round but it was not meant to be.
21 hours ago
Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why
WALMART
Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why
The retailer's low price point may be a positive but product quality still matters.
22 hours ago
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
ECONOMY & WORK
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
The cost of raw beans, which account for at least 40% of production, has skyrocketed as a result of supply shortages.
1 day ago
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
WALMART
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
The federal agencies have urged customers to keep it out of the reach of any kids.
1 day ago
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
COSTCO
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
The retailer has faced a lot of flak lately as people have been shocked and disappointed by its products.
1 day ago
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
COSTCO
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
On Christmas Eve, stores will have reduced hours, and on Christmas Day, all U.S. warehouses will remain shut.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
Fans pointed that the puzzle was used twice during the early 2000s, and players had lost out on a car and the grand cash prize on both occasions. 
1 day ago
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
The airline said that it has made this policy change to be competitive in the market.
3 days ago
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
COSTCO
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
People do not usually think of Costco when planning a trip, but perhaps they should.
3 days ago
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
WALMART
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
The retailer has done a fantastic job in diversifying its driver workforce and keeping them happy.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
The host loved the answer he heard and could not help himself in that moment.
3 days ago
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
Those who are lucky enough to win it would have perhaps the best Christmas of anyone.
4 days ago