Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it

He might have never been on the show but clearly is a big fan.

You know that “Jeopardy!” is one of the oldest and most successful shows in American history when someone wants to go on a marathon watching it for their 100th birthday. That is exactly what legendary actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke wants to do when he reaches the century mark. This means that he has seen the show evolve through the years. Despite never being on the show, Van Dyke is clearly a big fan.

A young Dick Van Dyke. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Larry Ellis)

One could assume that he has watched the work of former hosts Alex Trebek and Art Fleming in his younger days. The information about what Van Dyke wanted to do on his birthday was shared by his wife, Arlene Silver, to People. “He doesn't want to do anything,” Silver, who is almost half the age of her husband, said. “He wants to be in his room watching Jeopardy! reruns with me."

That’s not a bad way to spend a birthday at all. Silver was happy that her husband could see how the world celebrated him and his work. “I'm so happy he's here to see what I know is going to be a global celebration of him. I'm so glad he's still with us,” she said. “I've always been celebrating him now, like since 2011 when I got him on social media. It's like a pinnacle of all that is … all these different people from different events we've done, [just] so cool.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Amanda Edwards / Stringer

The two had first met at the SAG Awards in 2006, which led to the blooming of this enduring love story. “I'm so honoured to have him in my life, take care of him, and nurture this community that we've built, that he's built over the years,” Silver added. It’s not just her who has immense love and respect for him. The same is true the other way around as well. Back in November, Van Dyke said that her wife had kept him happy every day of his life.

"She's responsible for keeping me in the moment. She's kept me happy every day of my life, every day. She's a joy. She can get me singing or dancing, and she carries so much responsibility ... I'm just lucky,” he said. The veteran comedian also celebrated an early birthday party in November, as per a different report in People. It was held at their home in Malibu, Calif, for a Vandy High Tea charity event raising funds to benefit The Van Dyke Endowment of the Arts and the Dick Van Dyke Museum.

Dick Van Dyke with his wife Arlene Silver. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

“There are several reasons for having these — all good —, but mine is to revive the art of conversation,” he said. “I don't care if you're on a street, you're in a bus or in a restaurant, everybody's looking at their phones. Nobody talks. I've seen young couples having dinner together, and they're both looking at their phones. I may be the only person in the United States over 10 who does not have a cell phone. I don't have a phone.”

