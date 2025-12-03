ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment

Despite their point of difference, both masters of trivia have a lot of respect for one another.
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

Ken Jennings was already the greatest player on "Jeopardy!" with a 74-game winning streak before he was selected as the host. Harrison Whitaker is also one of the best with his 14 straight wins. But Jennings had a disagreement with him, which was clear in the Q&A session that the host had with the studio audience in a recent episode of the show. The video was posted after Whitaker had recorded his final game, as per a TV Insider report.

Screenshots showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

In his episode, Whitaker had revealed to Jennings that one of his dreams was to own his own bar or pub where he could host trivia nights that were going to be tough. The competitor had hosted such events in the past, but was usually asked to tone down the questions, as the competitors weren’t all that well-versed; but Whitaker was not a fan of this.

“Because in the past, I’ve hosted lots of trivia and quiz nights at pubs, but eventually the landlord tells me that I need to make it easier, and I’m sick of it,” he had said. This amused Jennings, who then asked, “You want your own bar, just so you can run brutally hard trivia and no one can stop you?” The host of the show even went on to call the 14-game champion a “trivia dictator.”

After the episode, fans might have been interested in knowing if Jennings ever wanted to engage in the bar trivia scene. Unfortunately, the host has no plans of doing so anytime soon, as he believes it is a rather awkward environment. “I do not play much bar trivia, I have to say,” he said. “It’s kind of an awkward situation. It’s weird if I win. It’s weird if I lose. Like nobody’s happy either way, I think,” the host added.

Whitaker’s 14-game streak came to an end with him taking $375,999 home. It came to an end on December 1, in which the Final Jeopardy clue was, "A 1959 4-cent stamp depicts an eagle and a maple leaf beneath the name of this project,” as per a report in IndyStar. Whitaker was up against Libby Jones, a recruiter from Davenport, Florida, and Brendan Thomas, a historian from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Screenshot showing Robert Whitaker (L) on his final day on
Screenshot showing Harrison Whitaker (L) on his final day on "Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The champion was leading before the clue with $21,000. However, he had answered incorrectly and wagered $13,401. “The Ambassador Bridge” was the incorrect answer, and that dropped him to $7,599. The other two contestants got the answer right, “St. Lawrence Seaway.” Jones had wagered enough to get to $24,801. She was the one who ended Whitaker's winning run after 14 episodes.

You can watch the video here.

More on Market Realist:

How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak

Former ‘Jeopardy!’ champion’s identical twin is about to make his debut — key details revealed

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
WALMART
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
Scammers are getting smarter by the day and one always needs to be wary about them.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
She did her best but her choice of letters was not good enough.
18 hours ago
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
Shoppers are urged to be wary of the product and throw them away if purchased.
19 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
Despite their point of difference, both masters of trivia have a lot of respect for one another.
19 hours ago
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
WALMART
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
The product in question contained peanuts, a known allergen, and was mislabeled.
22 hours ago
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
ECONOMY & WORK
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
In an interview, Pichai stated that organizations will need to work through the disruption.
23 hours ago
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
ECONOMY & WORK
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
The money from the donation will go to millions of children and will help them be financially secure.
1 day ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.
1 day ago
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
JEOPARDY
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
She's not made a lot of public appearances since her mammoth win on the show.
1 day ago
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
Despite the cancellation of its contract, Musk believes that DOGE was on the right track.
1 day ago
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
ECONOMY & WORK
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
Hundreds of shoppers waited in line overnight in the cold, only to be left utterly disappointed.
1 day ago
Andrew Yang makes a 'catastrophic' prediction that could impact nearly 40 million workers
ECONOMY & WORK
Andrew Yang makes a 'catastrophic' prediction that could impact nearly 40 million workers
Speaking to CNN, Yang talked about how AI will impact communities and what could be the solution
1 day ago
Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan could bring an unexpected twist for homebuyers in Florida
ECONOMY & WORK
Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan could bring an unexpected twist for homebuyers in Florida
The move has been hailed by those who already own houses, but those who do not will be in trouble.
1 day ago
Surprising new data shows Americans may be losing faith in the real value of college degree
ECONOMY & WORK
Surprising new data shows Americans may be losing faith in the real value of college degree
Many believe that the cost of a college degree is a debt they'd want to bear for years to come.
2 days ago
Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’
Tim Wu, a Columbia Law School professor, says companies are trying to find power over people.
2 days ago
Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative
ECONOMY & WORK
Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative
These young Americans are often condemned for their trading habits, but there is logic to it.
2 days ago
FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed
This adds another chapter to the seemingly endless product recalls this year has seen so far.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected
The new format added an element of unpredictability, which might not have been present earlier.
2 days ago
Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move
COSTCO
Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move
There was no official announcement or statement by the company about the move.
5 days ago
Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'
ECONOMY & WORK
Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'
He also cautioned that investors are ill-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead as the AI cycle enters a "more dangerous phase."
5 days ago