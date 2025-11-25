ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Former ‘Jeopardy!’ champion’s identical twin is about to make his debut — key details revealed

Ray had given his twin a piece of advice, but he emphasized the importance of having fun on the show.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing host Ken Jennings. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing host Ken Jennings. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" fans have seen everything from a star performer becoming a host to married couples competing on the show. But they're about to see something rare with identical twins playing together. Those who have followed the show for long know all about Ray Lalonde. He was a prolific player and a highly successful champion during his time, and now, his twin brother, Ron Lalonde, is set to take the stage. Ray appeared on the show in December 2022, winning 13 games and earning $388,400.

Screenshot showing
Screenshot showing "Jeopardy!" champion Ray Lalonde. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Now, Ray’s brother will attempt to repeat the same or even do better. As per a TV Insider report, Ron’s name was in the contestant pool when his brother was picked to play. Three years later, the Pittsburgh-based medical physicist is finally getting his chance. He did go to his multi-day champion brother for some advice.

“If you go up on stage, you’re nervous, your mouth is going to go dry, have some lozenges with you, don’t drink too much coffee,” Ray had said. “Focus on the buzzer, on the timing, because that’s pretty critical. It’s not just knowing the answers. It’s also getting to answer them by buzzing first. So that was a big part of it, the preparation,” he added. Turns out that Ron then went ahead and got himself a practice buzzer to prepare for the game.

Screenshot showing Ray and Ron Lalonde. (Image credit: TB Newswatch)
Screenshot showing Ray and Ron Lalonde. (Image source: TB Newswatch)

The main thing, however, was to have fun, and Ray made sure to let his brother know of that. "We've all played this game on our couches, watching TV, but it was different on the stage. So we needed to definitely relax and enjoy the game,” he said as per a report in TB Newswatch.

Ron has already competed on the show, and the episode will air on December 3. He had Ray at the taping to support him, but the nerves before the show were still evident. “I was surprised at how nervous I was on stage because it was funny. I didn’t feel nervous in my head, but my legs would not stop shaking,” he said. Ron also revealed that Jennings had addressed him by his brother’s name a few times during the taping.

With Ray Lalonde in the audience, Jennings was sure to put some of the spotlight on a successful “Jeopardy!” contestant. Well, that is exactly what happened. For the former contestant, it was a lot of fun coming back to the set that he must have known quite well. "It was a lot of fun. It was more fun for me to be able to go down there (Los Angeles) and just enjoy the experience and see everybody, but not have to compete. It was really nice to see Ken and all the people down there again,” he said.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it

'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump’s new health care proposal has Republicans anxious even before it is released
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s new health care proposal has Republicans anxious even before it is released
The matter of healthcare has become a part of the wider affordability issue Americans face today.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants fall in love on the show — then their day got even better
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants fall in love on the show — then their day got even better
This was perhaps one of the rarest instances in the show's long and storied history.
10 hours ago
Costco stock prices are down even though the business is booming — should you invest now?
COSTCO
Costco stock prices are down even though the business is booming — should you invest now?
While share prices are down, there are a lot of things that one needs to consider before investing
12 hours ago
Former ‘Jeopardy!’ champion’s identical twin is about to make his debut — key details revealed
JEOPARDY
Former ‘Jeopardy!’ champion’s identical twin is about to make his debut — key details revealed
Ray had given his twin a piece of advice, but he emphasized the importance of having fun on the show.
12 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ round turned awkward when answers about Steve Harvey’s wife came up
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ round turned awkward when answers about Steve Harvey’s wife came up
The contestants did not let the host off the hook easily, and Harvey was not too comfortable.
1 day ago
FDA calls out Walmart, Target and Kroger for still selling a product recalled in multiple states
WALMART
FDA calls out Walmart, Target and Kroger for still selling a product recalled in multiple states
This is not a good look for the supermarket chain as infants' lives are at stake.
1 day ago
Backlash grows against Target, Amazon, and Home Depot for their actions believed to please Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Backlash grows against Target, Amazon, and Home Depot for their actions believed to please Trump
The protestors have voiced their concerns over the companies bowing down to the President's demands.
1 day ago
Expert who predicted the dotcom crash says Americans could face a much bigger crisis soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert who predicted the dotcom crash says Americans could face a much bigger crisis soon
Albert Edwards has warned that there are some key elements which will make the fallout worse.
1 day ago
More Americans are now choosing Walmart over Target — and the reason makes a lot of sense
WALMART
More Americans are now choosing Walmart over Target — and the reason makes a lot of sense
Recent reports suggest that while Walmart's sales have grown the last quarter, Target's are down.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law
The question might have been risky but everyone on the set seemed to have a great time with it.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are frustrated after contestant loses $55,000 — say 'this needs to stop'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are frustrated after contestant loses $55,000 — say 'this needs to stop'
Bonus Round winners are becoming few and far in between of late on the show.
4 days ago
Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first
WALMART
Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first
The supermarket chain has never opened its doors on the festive day in the last five years.
4 days ago
Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays
COSTCO
Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays
This item was a favorite among shoppers, who were not happy when it was taken off the shelves
4 days ago
Planning a classic Thanksgiving? Surprisingly, the meal will cost you less than it did in 2024
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning a classic Thanksgiving? Surprisingly, the meal will cost you less than it did in 2024
Reports suggest that the average price of a classic Thanksgiving meal has dropped considerably.
4 days ago
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
WALMART
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
The government shutdown saw employment data being withheld, which is not an ideal situation.
5 days ago
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
The President does however have the people's confidence in issues such as immigration.
5 days ago
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
It was obviously a mistake without any malicious intent, and no one was slammed.
5 days ago
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
WALMART
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
There are several other items on sale but these deals are a cut above the rest.
5 days ago
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
ECONOMY & WORK
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
Despite an increase in supply, all is not well for people who seek affordable housing.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
6 days ago