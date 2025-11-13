ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings

Some fans only want the host to give the clues to the contestants instead of an outsider.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Host Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)
Host Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

After being a popular contestant with a winning streak, Ken Jennings has received love as the host on "Jeopardy!" He has also been very particular about the likes and dislikes of the viewers. That paid off as fans have consistently stood by Jennings whenever there has been speculation about his job.

Screenshot showing Jennings laughing at his own joke (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Jennings laughing at his own joke (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Celebrities have been seen reading clues in a video format for contestants for many years. A lot of these celebrities are actors who appear on the show as a stunt to promote their upcoming movies. While it is understandable how the show and the celebrities can profit from such appearances, many fans are not happy about it. A lot of these celebrities were even fan favorites, and some have been a part of the show more than once.

According to a report in TV Insider, the most recent instance of this happening was for a category called 'Historic Days of Our Lives.’ It had the cast of the popular TV show "Days of Our Lives" reading out clues about the show’s past. Other popular celebrities who have read out clues on “Jeopardy!” include the likes of Drew Barrymore, Aaron Sorkin, Gordon Ramsay, Jerry Seinfeld, and Morgan Freeman.

Now, these are some big names that have fans all around the world. But that was not enough to convince some fans that it was a good practice. These fans only want host Ken Jennings to be reading the clues. A recent post in the Facebook group ‘Jeopardy Fan Club’ read, “Random Survey Question: Do you like or not like it when there is a category in which they cut to a video of a celebrity reading the answers? I personally am not a fan, as it's just a tiny time suck cutting to the video. Just let Ken read the answers and keep the game rolling smoothly.”

Several fans commented under the post, stating that they were also not fans of the whole charade. “Do not like it one bit. Last night, when they had Grover giving the clues, I could barely understand what he was saying. I agree, just let Ken read the questions,” one fan commented. “I don’t mind them, but I have a harder time hearing/understanding them. I wear hearing aids,” quipped another.

“I don't like any of the video clues. I can understand the question SO much better if I can see it visually. And the celebrity ones are usually just some sort of thinly veiled ad anyway, so I'm definitely not in favor of them,” one more vieerr wrote.

More on Market Realist

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm

'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
She had her son with her, who was an active military personnel.
5 hours ago
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
In its analysis, Gartner, Inc found that 25% of IT jobs will be done by AI by 2030.
5 hours ago
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
A recent analysis by UBS suggests the tariffs are holding inflation steady and troubling Americans.
6 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
Some fans only want the host to give the clues to the contestants instead of an outsider.
9 hours ago
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
COSTCO
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
The current price of the item is $16.99, which is several times higher than the $9.99 it used to be.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
Fans were clearly not happy after two straight losses in the Bonus Round.
1 day ago
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
WALMART
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
Costco one is sold for a premium price, making it a lot less affordable than the Walmart one.
1 day ago
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
WALMART
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
The retail giant would not want one of its best seasonal products to remain unsold.
1 day ago
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
This move would severely hurt businesses and consumers will have to pay a lot more.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
The contestant was momentarily disappointed, but she was happy to have won more than $17,000.
2 days ago
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
Those interested can avail the Walmart Plus membership for $49 instead of the usual $98 for a year.
2 days ago
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
COSTCO
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
No one saw this coming, but it doesn't mean the product won't return to the shelves again.
2 days ago
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
ECONOMY & WORK
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
Several businesses are offering free meals to current and former military personnel on November 11.
2 days ago
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
Emmer believed that the President had inherited a broken economy from the previous administration.
3 days ago
Costco offers $40 digital gift cards in latest attempt to attract new members this holiday season
COSTCO
Costco offers $40 digital gift cards in latest attempt to attract new members this holiday season
With the holiday season right around the corner, the company wants to bring in big revenue.
3 days ago
Is Costco open on Veterans Day 2025? Here are the key details you should know
COSTCO
Is Costco open on Veterans Day 2025? Here are the key details you should know
The retailer has some great discounts in store for the holiday season this year.
3 days ago
Popular baby formula brand recalls product across 10 states amid infant botulism fears
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular baby formula brand recalls product across 10 states amid infant botulism fears
It's not the best look for ByHeart, the company producing and selling the baby formula.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000
She had won more than $30,000 leading up to the Bonus Round, which was a great feat.
6 days ago
Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year
The bird's stock in the US is the lowest of the last 40 years thanks to a deadly avian flu.
6 days ago
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details
COSTCO
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details
The company claimed that there were concerns about physical safety with the bottles.
6 days ago