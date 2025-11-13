'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings

Some fans only want the host to give the clues to the contestants instead of an outsider.

After being a popular contestant with a winning streak, Ken Jennings has received love as the host on "Jeopardy!" He has also been very particular about the likes and dislikes of the viewers. That paid off as fans have consistently stood by Jennings whenever there has been speculation about his job.

Screenshot showing Jennings laughing at his own joke (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Celebrities have been seen reading clues in a video format for contestants for many years. A lot of these celebrities are actors who appear on the show as a stunt to promote their upcoming movies. While it is understandable how the show and the celebrities can profit from such appearances, many fans are not happy about it. A lot of these celebrities were even fan favorites, and some have been a part of the show more than once.

According to a report in TV Insider, the most recent instance of this happening was for a category called 'Historic Days of Our Lives.’ It had the cast of the popular TV show "Days of Our Lives" reading out clues about the show’s past. Other popular celebrities who have read out clues on “Jeopardy!” include the likes of Drew Barrymore, Aaron Sorkin, Gordon Ramsay, Jerry Seinfeld, and Morgan Freeman.

Now, these are some big names that have fans all around the world. But that was not enough to convince some fans that it was a good practice. These fans only want host Ken Jennings to be reading the clues. A recent post in the Facebook group ‘Jeopardy Fan Club’ read, “Random Survey Question: Do you like or not like it when there is a category in which they cut to a video of a celebrity reading the answers? I personally am not a fan, as it's just a tiny time suck cutting to the video. Just let Ken read the answers and keep the game rolling smoothly.”

Several fans commented under the post, stating that they were also not fans of the whole charade. “Do not like it one bit. Last night, when they had Grover giving the clues, I could barely understand what he was saying. I agree, just let Ken read the questions,” one fan commented. “I don’t mind them, but I have a harder time hearing/understanding them. I wear hearing aids,” quipped another.

“I don't like any of the video clues. I can understand the question SO much better if I can see it visually. And the celebrity ones are usually just some sort of thinly veiled ad anyway, so I'm definitely not in favor of them,” one more vieerr wrote.

