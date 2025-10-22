ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry

The iconic "Jeopardy!" champion has been hosting the show for many years now.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

After earlier speculation about his role, Ken Jennings had expressed a desire to remain the host of "Jeopardy!" for life. In the few years he has been in that role, fans have grown to love the longest reigning champion in the show’s history as the host. However, in a recent Instagram post, the 51-year-old announced that he would be stepping down as host, which has left some fans upset.

Screenshots showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The good thing is that Jennings is not saying goodbye to “Jeopardy!” as a host. That’s something that he has shown no sign of doing. However, when it comes to his other ventures, things are different. He has been a co-host of the Omnibus Podcast with John Rodericl, a member of the popular rock band, The Long Winters. That’s the hosting role that would be leaving after a long and successful eight years.

“I’m so proud of the eight years @johnroderick and I spent unearthing weird oddities of the past on our podcast OMNIBUS. But my travel schedule is making it harder and harder to keep up with the show, so we’re bringing in a cavalcade of guest hosts to help out,” the caption to the post read, according to a report in TV Insider. The picture was a graphic representation of him and Roderick as astronauts who seemed to have discovered something new in outer space.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

 

“But my final show as a weekly co-host is going to be a big live extravaganza in Seattle on November 8! Music! Surprises! Many goods and cheese! Consult @townhall_seattle for ticket details. If providence allows, we’ll see you there,” the caption added. The two men recorded their conversations in the past for future generations to listen to.

As Jennings mentioned in his post, the podcast will take a page out of “Jeopardy!’s” book and invite a multitude of guest hosts for the upcoming episodes. That is exactly what the game show did after the passing of Alex Trebek until Jennings was confirmed as the full-time host. The announcement doesn’t mean that the host will never come back to the podcast. Like the others, he too could be a guest host.

Screenshot showing host Ken Jennings. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing host Ken Jennings. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Fans, however, were left heartbroken by the announcement, but none were bitter at Jennings for bidding adieu to the podcast due to his incredibly busy schedule. “Oh man, when I finally get to this episode in a few years, I'm going to be SO SAD! (Started from the beginning two years ago, and I'm finally almost in 2023!) But also excited for guest hosts!” a fan commented. “I feel like I’ve just been hit by a mail truck,” added one more.

