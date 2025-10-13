ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' fans point out Ken Jennings's mistake — left surprised as producers didn't fix it

One had to pay attention to catch the error, and the show has a lot of fans like that.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Ken Jennings has been the star player and then a host on "Jeopardy!," and that's why he knows the rules of the game better than most. Fans don't expect him to make mistakes, and Jennings has lived up to their expectations. For this reason, they were even more shocked when the host made a mistake. Fans were further shocked by the fact that the showrunners did not edit the error out or re-shoot the scene.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The show is not aired live. Rather, it is pre-taped and then televised on later dates. So, the showrunner would have had the time to review the footage and make sure that there was no mistake in the final cut. It happened in the episode that saw champion TJ Fisher play against Kate Kostelnik and Brian Dixon. Ahead of Final Jeopardy, Fisher had a commanding lead with $21,200 in the purse.

He was gunning to become a three-day champion, and he did achieve that feat. The Final Jeopardy clue read, “The star of this new streaming drama said, ‘Nobody could gain a pound, lose a pound…we had to look exactly the same for seven months.’” Kostelnik and Dixon were tied for second place with $3,000 each, while the reigning champion had a comfortable lead. However, nobody was able to give the correct answer.

Screenshot showing the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Kostelnik had not wagered any money, so she was left with $3,000. Dixon went all in and lost whatever money he had. Fisher had only wagered $165, which meant that he became the three-day champion. His three-day total was $59,924. Jennings made his mistake after he announced that, and one really had to be paying attention to pick it up. The host said that the contestant would come back to become a three-day champion, and not four.

“TJ will be back tomorrow for a third win. We’ll see you then,” he said, even though the contestant would be playing for a fourth win next. Fans of the show were surprised to see this, as per TV Insider, and made their feelings known on Reddit. “I knew Ken goofed. I'm surprised they didn't catch that. It happens,” one fan commented.

Screenshot showing champion TJ Fisher. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing champion TJ Fisher. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

“I am so excited because I just caught an error on Jeopardy for the first time! At the end, Ken said that tomorrow we will watch TJ go for a third win, but it will actually be his attempt at a fourth. I feel so eagle-eyed and very impressed with myself,” quipped another. “My wife was shocked that the crew didn't catch it and have Ken do a retake,” one more viewer pointed out.

More on Market Realist

'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything

'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era

'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung
The guest wanted more than $3,000 for the item but the expert crushed his hopes.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 playing Plinko on his best friend's birthday
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 playing Plinko on his best friend's birthday
The game even had a twist which saw Drew Carey doing something special for the contestant.
6 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans point out Ken Jennings's mistake — left surprised as producers didn't fix it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans point out Ken Jennings's mistake — left surprised as producers didn't fix it
One had to pay attention to catch the error, and the show has a lot of fans like that.
7 hours ago
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' player forgot a major rule and walked away from podium
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' player forgot a major rule and walked away from podium
The contestant's nonchalant behavior after answering left everyone on the show stunned.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pushes contestant away for his answer — but it turned out right
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pushes contestant away for his answer — but it turned out right
The host was left red-faced and he even apologized to the contestant later on for his actions.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to bag Olympic torch as he refused to pay over $1,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to bag Olympic torch as he refused to pay over $1,000
The guest was not expecting the low valuation of his item given by the expert.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts down his cards to clap for a contestant's impressive answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts down his cards to clap for a contestant's impressive answer
The host perhaps did not expect to hear that answer and was left impressed.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes winning a car look easy with her perfect choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes winning a car look easy with her perfect choice of letters
The contestant was over the moon with her victory, which she made look quite easy.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left dejected as expert gives $450 valuation for painting that cost him $8,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left dejected as expert gives $450 valuation for painting that cost him $8,000
The guest could do nothing more than accept his bad luck, and that is exactly what he did.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey prays for his name to be on the board among comedians who are studs
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey prays for his name to be on the board among comedians who are studs
The host had his head down and could not even look at the board as the answer was revealed.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing wild answers to 'sinking ship' question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing wild answers to 'sinking ship' question
Almost all of the answers given were either shocking or hilarious, or both.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake
The pawn shop owner had doubts about the beverage's condition and was proven right.
3 days ago
Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison can’t believe the deal he got on Winston Churchill’s historic letter
PAWN STARS
Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison can’t believe the deal he got on Winston Churchill’s historic letter
The pawn shop owner has always been a big fan of WWII memorabilia and this was no different.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating
The contestant turned to the audience for help and it paid massive dividends.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything
None of the three contestants wagered anything in the final round, which was a first.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal
Cuban was excited to try them on and did a good job despite not having too much experience.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shares her experience after winning $1 million on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shares her experience after winning $1 million on the show
The contestant, Christina Derevjanik became the biggest winner ever in the show's history.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more
The guest reduced his asking price by $40,000 and it still wasn't enough to convince Harrison.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed
The contestant had her mother and sister with her, both of whom were also emotional.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era
Fans made their opinions clear under an Instagram reel posted by the show's official handle.
5 days ago