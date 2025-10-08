'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era

Fans made their opinions clear under an Instagram reel posted by the show's official handle.

Ken Jennings has done a good job at replacing the iconic Alex Trebek as "Jeopardy!" host in a few years. However, there are still fans who want some of Trebek’s traditions back. Recently, the show’s official Instagram handle shared a post keeping Halloween in mind. During his time as host, Trebek used to dress up for Halloween. That’s something that Jennings has not done during his tenure as the host.

Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2021. (Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

The Instagram reel featured Trebek in his various Halloween outfits. The text overlay on the video read, “POV: us as soon as it’s October.” The caption to the post read, “Let Alex Trebek serve you some Halloween costume inspiration 🎃.” A lot of fans were transported back in time upon seeing this, and they wanted the tradition back.

According to a TV Insider report, the current host has made it clear on multiple occasions that he has immense respect for his predecessor. Jennings has done everything possible to honor Trebek’s legacy. However, the one thing he has not done is dress up for Halloween. That's what a lot of fans have taken issue with in the comments section on Instagram.

Alex Trebek and Gene Simmons, Halloween 2018 pic.twitter.com/MOCk7XoA1H — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) November 8, 2020

“Alex has left a huge legacy, including the many times he appeared in costume. We definitely need to see Ken do some dressing up, too,” one fan commented. “I love this, but it also makes me want to start a petition to see @whoiskenjennings in more costumes!” quipped another. “Can we get Ken in some costumes?!!?” one more viewer asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

He might not replicate everything Trebek has done during his tenure as the “Jeopardy!” host, but there is no question of the immense admiration Jennings has for his mentor. His resilience was one of the things that left an impact on the 51-year-old. Towards the end of his life, Trebek struggled with pain due to pancreatic cancer, but it never affected his work.

“He was, you know, sometimes in a lot of pain,” Jennings shared, before adding, “Then [when] Johnny [the show's announcer] would say his name, and like magic, he would just walk out there and be Alex Trebek, you know, 37 years of sense memory and experience, and he could just turn it on.”

Screenshot showing Alex Trebek on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy)

“And I asked him how he was doing, and he said, 'A lot of people don’t get to hear the nice things said about them after they’re gone. I’m still here,” he revealed.

More on Market Realist

'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak

'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win