'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious

While Jennings performed a half-baked trick, it still managed to thoroughly entertain the fans.

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings is one of the most entertaining personalities on TV, right from his days as a contestant to his current role as a host. In a recent bid to have fun and crack up the viewers, Jennings pulled off a few magic tricks. In a clip shared on social media, Jennings can be seen making the "Final Jeopardy!" clue disappear in a painful but impressive trick.

Ken Jennings 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

In the video, Jennings was seen in front of the camera presenting the clue card to the viewers. He then went on to block the viewer's sight with one hand, setting the scene for his magic trick. He then proceeded to crush the card and put it in his mouth in a bid to make it disappear.

It seemed like the host was literally eating the card to make the trick look convincing. However, the host had an epic fail as a part of the card stuck out of his mouth after he revealed himself. He then either burst into laughter or choked on the card as the clip ended abruptly.

Screenshots showing Ken Jennings performing the magic trick (Image source: Instagram/Jeopardy!)

The post soon racked up thousands of views. “Ken Jennings performs a magic trick.. We want to believe! Can Ken make this Final Jeopardy! Card disappear? 😱 #Jeopardy!” the caption read. Several fans chimed in to comment on the trick and share their review of the multi-talented host's performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

While the clip was funny in itself, the fans took things to the next level in the comments to make things even funnier. "Well, that's one way to get your fiber!" wrote one fan, @kjblack3126, in the comments of the show's Instagram post. "I heard that each Final Jeopardy! Card has 20g of protein," added @viviansessions.

"I’m gonna be thinking about this all day," wrote @bigcluefreak69. "This is the content I signed up for. Thanks, Ken," wrote another fan, @mouseypup, on the show's TikTok page.

Meanwhile, the new season of "Jeopardy!" Started off with a bang, with the return of Jonathan Hugendubler, who took down super champion Scott Riccardi in the last episode of the previous Season. Hugendubler, from Baltimore, Maryland, went up against Caroline Paul, from Washington, D.C., and Josh Jackson, from Pasadena, California, in the first episode, with fans hoping that he would keep his streak up.

That's exactly what he did as he stunningly won the first episode, adding over $40,000 to his winnings. However, Hugendubler eventually lost to Ian Morrison, who became the new champion in the third episode. Morrison, too, couldn't keep the streak up as Paolo Pasco took the crown away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Going into the next episode, Pasco had a three-game total of $79,741 and was set to add more to that in his fourth game.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'

'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today

'Jeopardy' champion reveals the lesson from Alex Trebek that helped him build his career