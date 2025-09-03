ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with 'Jeopardy' contestants

Once again, Ken Jennings proved that players can have a lot of fun on the serious game show.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
While "Jeopardy!" is a serious game with serious money at stake, it's the host of the show, Ken Jennings, who makes things look fun. The host, who recently shared that he tries to calm the contestants down before the taping of the show, has a lot of different ways of having fun on the set. One such fun way was shared by the show on social media, where Jennings was seen taking some goofy photos with the contestants of Season 41, for their promos. From striking "Star Trek" poses to fist-bumping players, Jennings seems to have done it all. 

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

In a post shared on Facebook and Instagram, the show put out a series of photos showing Jennings striking goofy poses with the different contestants. One of the photos in the post showed Jennings striking a sassy pose with the contestant, Holly Luo. In the picture, the product designer from San Diego, who appeared on the show on November 21, was seen with her hand on her hips, and Jennings beside her, copying the pose. 

Things got a bit "romantic" when Jennings struck a classic prom pose with another contestant, Nick Marino, for his May 15 game. The two stood side by side, with Marino leaning back into Jennings and the host wrapping his arms around the player. The shot was captured as the two smiled for the camera. 

Jennings took a different approach with Michael Mungin as he upped the bro energy on the stage. For Michael Mungin's game on May 8, Jennings stood beside the player and gave him a cool fist bump. 

In another photo, Jennings brought out his inner "Star Trek" fan as he posed for a promo photo with Dan Moren for his May 8 game. The player, who won two games, stood beside the host and did the classic hand sign to look cool in front of the camera. Jennings, too, stood still with a smile and did the famous Vulcan salute with his hand raised and fingers split.

For another picture, Jennings upped the fun element as he struck a pose with Janis Raye. The player wore a bright red sweater and a smile on her face, and held her buzzer in one hand for her photo. Jennings pretended to hold one himself and engaged in a buzzer battle with the player for the quirky photo for the June 26 game. 

Jennings struck some classic poses as well, with Peter Johnston and Jade Snelling for their July 15 and April 14 games, respectively. With Johnston, Jennings simply looked at the camera and pointed for the classic pose. 

Meanwhile, Snelling got a simple but cool picture with the host of the show as she put her hands out and shrugged her shoulders. The two seemed to be asking the question, "What about it?" as they looked to the camera. 

 

