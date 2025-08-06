'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief

Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.

Winning on "Jeopardy!" isn't an easy feat, and to dethrone a giant like Scott Riccardi requires more than just trivia knowledge. This is why Jonathan Hugendubler was in disbelief after he managed to best the 16-day champion. In the final episode of the 41st season of the show, Hugendubler pulled off a major upset by defeating Riccardi, who had amassed more than $455,000 in winnings. In a recently released clip, the newest champion of the show revealed that he nearly collapsed after his victory.

In the exclusive clip shared by "Jeopardy!" executive producers Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb-Foss, who run the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, Hugenblender was asked to share his feelings on the win. In the new episode of the podcast shared on Substack, Hugenblender admitted that he nearly collapsed in disbelief.

Screenshot showing Jennings talking to the players (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)

“Jonathan, you look like you’re as close to the edge of collapse as I’ve ever seen in a Jeopardy! Player,” Jennings said in the never-before-seen clip. “I did not expect to win!" Hugenblender candidly admitted to making the fellow contestants and the host laugh. "I’ve been in the green room all day. I’ve been seeing it all," he further added.

Jennings then asked if he was watching Riccardi dominate the games before his appearance on the show. “I mean, I was in the negatives at the end of Single Jeopardy, so I was like…” Hugendubler said in response, as he visibly cringed. Jennings then reminded the new champion that they started the game with three incorrect answers before complimenting his great comeback victory. “It was truly a rollercoaster. As you know, I got off to a bad start, and I was like, ‘I’m not going out like this,’ and I had to recenter myself," Hugendubler shared.

“You were at -$2,600. At that point, I was not like, ‘Ahh, this is the guy!'” the host said, before adding, “No offense.” None was taken as Hugendubler said, “But, that’s very fair!”

Screenshot shwoig Hugenblender talking to the host (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)

Jennings then turned to Riccardi to gauge his feelings on the heartbreaking loss that prevented him from achieving a 17th victory on the show. "I almost kind of feel like I will just wake up in New Jersey like an 'Italian Dorothy' and it will all be like a dream," Riccardi quipped in response, making the room laugh. Jennings then congratulated Riccardi for being an 'all-time Jeopardy! Super champion is holding the 10th spot in the highest winnings list.



Jennings then asked if Riccardi felt relief from pressure after the loss, and the super champ admitted that he was massively relieved and grateful at the same time. In the end, Jennings congratulated Riccardi on his run and went on to crown Hugendubler as Jeopardy!'s newest giant killer.

