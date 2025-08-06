ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief

Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Jonathan Hugendubler's reaction after defeating Scott Riccairdi (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Jonathan Hugendubler's reaction after defeating Scott Riccairdi (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Winning on "Jeopardy!" isn't an easy feat, and to dethrone a giant like Scott Riccardi requires more than just trivia knowledge. This is why Jonathan Hugendubler was in disbelief after he managed to best the 16-day champion. In the final episode of the 41st season of the show, Hugendubler pulled off a major upset by defeating Riccardi, who had amassed more than $455,000 in winnings. In a recently released clip, the newest champion of the show revealed that he nearly collapsed after his victory.

In the exclusive clip shared by "Jeopardy!" executive producers Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb-Foss, who run the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, Hugenblender was asked to share his feelings on the win. In the new episode of the podcast shared on Substack, Hugenblender admitted that he nearly collapsed in disbelief.

Screenshot showing Jennings talking to the players (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Jennings talking to the players (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)

“Jonathan, you look like you’re as close to the edge of collapse as I’ve ever seen in a Jeopardy! Player,” Jennings said in the never-before-seen clip. “I did not expect to win!" Hugenblender candidly admitted to making the fellow contestants and the host laugh. "I’ve been in the green room all day. I’ve been seeing it all," he further added.

Jennings then asked if he was watching Riccardi dominate the games before his appearance on the show. “I mean, I was in the negatives at the end of Single Jeopardy, so I was like…” Hugendubler said in response, as he visibly cringed. Jennings then reminded the new champion that they started the game with three incorrect answers before complimenting his great comeback victory. “It was truly a rollercoaster. As you know, I got off to a bad start, and I was like, ‘I’m not going out like this,’ and I had to recenter myself," Hugendubler shared.

“You were at -$2,600. At that point, I was not like, ‘Ahh, this is the guy!'” the host said, before adding, “No offense.” None was taken as Hugendubler said, “But, that’s very fair!”

Screenshot shwoig Hugenblender talking to the host (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot shwoig Hugenblender talking to the host (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)

Jennings then turned to Riccardi to gauge his feelings on the heartbreaking loss that prevented him from achieving a 17th victory on the show. "I almost kind of feel like I will just wake up in New Jersey like an 'Italian Dorothy' and it will all be like a dream," Riccardi quipped in response, making the room laugh. Jennings then congratulated Riccardi for being an 'all-time Jeopardy! Super champion is holding the 10th spot in the highest winnings list.

What Is The Jeopardy! Substack? by Jeopardy!

We're here.

Read on Substack

 

Jennings then asked if Riccardi felt relief from pressure after the loss, and the super champ admitted that he was massively relieved and grateful at the same time. In the end, Jennings congratulated Riccardi on his run and went on to crown Hugendubler as Jeopardy!'s newest giant killer.

More on Market Realist: 

'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
The funniest part of it all was that the shocked contestants were actually from New Jersey.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
The entrepreneurs got him in to invest two of his buisnesses rather than one.
10 hours ago
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it
Steve Harvey saw an opportunity to turn it into a hilarious segment, and he was more than successful.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants impress Kevin O'Leary but reject his offer for guest judge and Lori Greiner
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants impress Kevin O'Leary but reject his offer for guest judge and Lori Greiner
Mr. Wonderful seemed to have been highly impressed by the company and wanted a piece of it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture
Her mother was a massive fan of the show and had passed away around the time her episode was taped.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals
The expert was also in awe of the one-of-a-kind item that was part of the set of medals.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
Steve Harvey can be a ruthless game show host if the time calls for it.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
The guest at one point might have even believed that his bill was worth a five-figure sum.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal
They had a tense moment in the end with a couple of the sharks but things worked out in the end.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century
The guest had hoped to get $40,000 and the guys from the pawn shop eliminated two zeroes.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer
The host could not believe it was one of the answers and could not help himself.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000
The necklace belonged to an American woman who made a name for herself in British politics.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him
The young entrepreneur had come up with an innovative idea for skateboards to be easier to carry.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items
The guest expected the items to be worth a lot more money.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she 'won't wear' her jewelry anymore after finding out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she 'won't wear' her jewelry anymore after finding out its value
The guest seemed to wear the necklace often and said that she won't after learning its value.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k
The guest had initially asked for a six-figure sum but Rick Harrison refused to go close to that.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of Japanese book that she bought for $3
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of Japanese book that she bought for $3
The guest said that her husband had purchased it from a junk shop in the 1940s.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a 'tough' puzzle that made contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a 'tough' puzzle that made contestant lose out on $40,000
The contestant tried his best to get the answer right but it was just not meant to be.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo
The guest was shocked because the expert drove the car and said that he loved the experience.
5 days ago