ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose

Riccardi took to Reddit to clear the air around his stunning loss which was facing scrutiny.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Scott Riccardi on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Scott Riccardi on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings started off as a star player who set the record for the longest winning streak, which is still intact. But fans do get excited whenever a new player gets a winning streak, and look forward to them setting a new record. But recently, they were let down when a champion lost after 16 straight wins. The record-setting champion, Scott Riccardi, had the fans convinced that he could challenge the current host, Ken Jennings' record of 74 wins. However, his winning run came to an end after he lost to Jonathan Hugendubler in his 17th game. While he ended up with $455,000, fans had a hard time believing he lost naturally. Following speculations of Riccardi losing out on purpose to play in the 'Tournament of Champions,' he has now cleared the air.

In his final episode, Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, went against Jonathan Hugendubler, from Baltimore, Maryland, and Charlotte Cooper, from San Francisco, California. At the start of the game, Riccardi had already collected the highest winnings of all time, with $455,000 in the bank. Playing the game as impressively as he had in the past, Riccardi preserved his lead for the entire game. He had $23,600 by the end of Double Jeopardy, while Hugendubler had $14,000, and Cooper trailed in third with $7,800.

Going into Final Jeopardy, the category was “20th Century Names.” Jennings then read the clue, “According to one obituary, in 1935 he owned 13 magazines, 8 radio stations, 2 movie companies, and $56 million in real estate.” With the clock ticking, all three contestants rushed to write down their answers.

Screenshot showing the players during Final Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopard!)
Screenshot showing the players during Final Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopard!)

Starting with Cooper, she revealed her answer, “Who is William Randolph Hearst?” which was the correct answer. She wagered $7,800, which brought her total to $15,600. Next was Hugendubler, who also answered correctly. “Oh, this just got interesting. He is correct as well,” Ken Jennings said. He then revealed that Hugendubler wagered $9,601, putting him just $1 over Riccardi.

All eyes then turned to Riccardi, who was yet to reveal his answer. To everyone's shock and dismay, Riccardi answered with, "Who is Howard Hughes?" which was wrong. Jennings then revealed that he wagered $5,000, which brought his final total $18,600, behind Hugendubler.

Screenshot showing Hugenblender's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Jeopard!)
Screenshot showing Hugendubler's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Jeopard!)

Riccardi's loss sent shockwaves through social media, with fans going berserk. Amidst the chaos, some fans started speculating that Riccardi threw the game on purpose. In a Reddit thread on the show's unofficial forum, one fan, @Advanced_Carrot_1243, wrote, "I think he tanked the question on purpose so he can play in the Tournament of Champions sooner. Does that make sense? If his streak carries over into next season, I think that means he would have to wait another 12 months for the next T.O.C. Is that correct?"

Screenshots showing the comments (Image source: Reddit/ r/Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing the comments (Image source: Reddit/ r/Jeopardy!)

While the fans ran amok with their speculations, Riccardi himself took to Reddit to clarify things. "Hi everyone, Scott here. Congratulations to Jonathan for the amazing win! It's truly deserved and I can't wait to see him return next season," Riccardi wrote in a thread on Reddit.

He then went on to explain how he came about the answer and what was going through his mind during Final Jeopardy! "As for Final Jeopardy, my mind unfortunately went straight to Howard Hughes, mostly due to overestimating the importance of the movie companies part of the clue; any previous FJs that had come to mind immediately had worked out, so I trusted my initial response on this. Hearst wasn't on my mind at all until the moment Charlotte's answer was revealed, and even then, it didn't immediately strike me as correct until Ken confirmed it," he wrote.

Screenshot showing Riccardi's comment (Image source: Reddit/@BiscottoRicotta)
Screenshot showing Riccardi's comment (Image source: Reddit/@BiscottoRicotta)

He then went on to add that he was unprepared for the answer, too. "Truthfully, I was just especially unprepared to respond correctly to a clue about Hearst," the champ wrote. He then admitted that he had a problem retaining information before the taping of the show, and his mental notes often eluded him. Nevertheless, he praised his competitors and congratulated Hugenblender on his win. "He [Hugenblender] is a powerful competitor and all-around wonderful guy. Kudos to Charlotte as well for a very strong showing in tonight's game. I apologize that I didn't have any earlier opportunities to be active in these discussion threads, but I'm thankful for all the kind and insightful comments throughout what has been a completely surreal experience for me," he concluded.

While Riccardi's winning streak came to an end, he emerged as the top winner of the show's 41st season. He will now make his return on "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" to try to take the ultimate crown.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'

'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'

'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
The guest never imagined the old, autographed sneakers that his mom acquired could be worth so much.
10 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
The gameshow whiz did it again by bagging the top prize on yet another trivia test.
11 hours ago
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
Riccardi took to Reddit to clear the air around his stunning loss which was facing scrutiny.
13 hours ago
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
Fans gathered on the show's unofficial Reddit forum to discuss the 'dumb and useless' items.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
The contestant, Matt Benton expressed he wanted to enjoy the moment before thinking of the future.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
The guest who treasured the collection had no idea how significant it was.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
Even the contestant admitted that there was no way he could've got the answer.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job
Jennings told TV Insider that Seacrest is a generational talent and there's nothing he couldn't do.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants take their shirts off and end up getting $200,000 offers from four judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants take their shirts off and end up getting $200,000 offers from four judges
The co-founders of 'Bro Glo' managed to bag the biggest Shark for their innovative self-tanner.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges play ball, then scores a $300,000 deal from three of them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges play ball, then scores a $300,000 deal from three of them
While some said the QBall was unscalable, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Rohan Oza saw its potential
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 prize — fans say he 'needed one more second'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 prize — fans say he 'needed one more second'
Before the Bonus Round, another impossible puzzle had already upset the fans.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Andy Warhol's Superman poster and Rick Harrison gets it for a small fortune
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Andy Warhol's Superman poster and Rick Harrison gets it for a small fortune
Harrison managed to get a pretty good deal for the artistic item after the appraisal.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges dance to his tunes — but still wasn't able to get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges dance to his tunes — but still wasn't able to get a deal
Despite impressing the Sharks, the founder of Lord Von Schmitt failed to get a deal
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison is fascinated by Johnny Cash's car but still fails to close the deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison is fascinated by Johnny Cash's car but still fails to close the deal
While the car was super cool for the shop, Harrison and the seller couldn't agree on the price.
4 days ago
Costco shopper reveals a brilliant way to keep store-bought lettuce fresh for two months
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals a brilliant way to keep store-bought lettuce fresh for two months
The TikTok creator claimed the hack worked with just two simple steps.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose out on $75,000 prize just after Ryan Seacrest teased them
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose out on $75,000 prize just after Ryan Seacrest teased them
When the friends were whispering their letter picks, the host was eavesdropping.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's mom left in tears after daughter wins $72,000 as her birthday present
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's mom left in tears after daughter wins $72,000 as her birthday present
The contestant, Janine gave her mother one of the best birthday gifts ever.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her heirloom with 'dramatic story'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her heirloom with 'dramatic story'
The guest who brought the collecton in a pocketbook was left beyond astonished.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison finds the first-ever Superman doll 'really cool' — but fails to buy it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison finds the first-ever Superman doll 'really cool' — but fails to buy it
The seller simply refused to budge and was happy to hold on to the doll for a longer time.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' player scares Steve Harvey by yelling out her answer that he didn't even understand
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player scares Steve Harvey by yelling out her answer that he didn't even understand
This was rare on the show where Harvey is the one doing most of the talking and shutting people down.
5 days ago