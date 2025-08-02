'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job

Jennings told TV Insider that Seacrest is a generational talent and there's nothing he couldn't do.

"Jeopardy!" and "The Wheel of Fortune" are two of the most popular game shows on TV and also have new hosts, who have taken over from legends Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak, respectively. While fans may see Ken Jennings and Ryan Seacrest as competitors, they maintain a cordial relationship. Recently, in an interview with TV Insider, Jennings even complimented Seacrest's talent and said that he was happy Seacrest never came after his job.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Since both shows are syndicated by the same team and filmed on side-by-side at Sony Studios, Jennings was asked if he often walked over to the other set to meet Seacrest and his co-host, Vanna White. "Yeah, they’re on the next stage over. You just have to cross through a little breezeway, and then you’re in. You’re on Wheel’s stage. And I have hung out with both of them," Jennings shared.

He went on to explain that the two shows shared crew, so they generally don't tape at the same time. "But occasionally, Vanna is there to record something extra, she’ll come by and say hi, because we have the same stylist who does our hair, who does my hair, has done Vanna’s hair for years, and they’re good friends, and she is just the most delightful person, so sweet, unchanged by her decades of being a TV legend. She is the best," Jennings added.

Vanna White on the set of Wheel of Fortune (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rebecca Sapp)

Speaking about Seacrest taking over as the host of the show, Jennings praised him. "Boy, he has just made that transition seamlessly. It’s almost frustrating to see. I was there on the lot working the first day he came to tape the show. I was kind of watching a live feed, and I was just thinking, ‘Wow, this guy is so good on day one.’ It’s not fair," he said.

He went on to compliment Seacrest's talent and admitted that he was happy that he never came after his job on "Jeopardy!". "The kind of TV talent that guy has. He’s been in the business for a long time, a total professional. There is no show, no format, I think, that would rattle Ryan Seacrest, so I’m very glad he has not expressed any interest in Jeopardy!" Jennings stated.

While there have been reports on the competitive ratings of the two shows, it seems like the hosts get along well. At a previous taping, The U.S. Sun reported that Ken didn't worry about "Wheel of Fortune" beating his show in the ratings either.

Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube /Jeopardy)

An insider told the publication that Jennings even joked with his live audience by asking them if anyone wished they had sat in the audience for the sister show. "The crowd erupted in laughter and seemed to appreciate him making fun of the rivalry and not taking it so seriously," the source said.

