'Jeopardy' contestant pulls off cowboy impression well but forgets the most important rule

The contestant still managed to be in the lead after quickly learning from her mistake.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestants on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
"Jeopardy!" contestants are seen as brainy people well-versed in trivia, but they also have awkward moments at times. In a recent episode, one clue required the contestants to speak like a cowboy while answering the questions. It was during this segment that one of them forgot one of the most important rules to follow while answering a question. The contestant did realize that she made a mistake and owned up to it.

The category was called ‘Say it like a cowboy.’ The three contestants participating were Robin, Natalie, and Roy. Robin was in the lead with Roy in second, while Natalie was in the red. She was the first to pick this category, and the first clue read, “If you’re described as this hyphenated term, you’re a coward or maybe a goldfinch.” Roy was first to his buzzer, and he said, “What is a yellow-belly?”

He did a great impression of a cowboy, which host Ken Jennings appreciated. “Very good. I like your cowboy voice,” he said. That was the correct answer. Next to pick the category was Robin, and this time, the clue was, “If you’re having a good time, you might throw these two words into the description; both rhyme with shootin’.” Roy hit his buzzer first again and said, “What is rootin’-tootin’?” That was the correct answer as well.

Screenshot showing the contestant Roy. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
He only chose the category the next time and could not believe his luck. The clue was, “A frustrated cowboy might shout out this D word instead of cursing; it rhymes with rabbit.” Robin pressed her buzzer first this time and said, “Dagnabbit.” This was the right answer, but the problem was that she did not say, “What is.” Natalie was next, and she gave the wrong answer.

Roy got the chance one more time, and he said, “What is dagnabbit?” which was the right way of saying it. Robin understood where she went wrong but quickly owned up to it. “Well, that’s on me,” she said. Jennings could not help but notice the winning contestant’s run of correct answers and luck in this category. “Roy, your streak of good cowboy luck continues,” he said.

Screenshot showing the contestant Robin. (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
He chose the next clue for the category, which read, “To add emphasis, you might use this T word in a sentence like “Where in ___ is my ten gallon hat?”” Robin got to her buzzer first, and this time, she made no mistake. “What is tarnation?” she said, extending her lead in the game. The final clue in the category read, “With or without a tip of your hat, it’s a one-word greeting that rhymes with Rowdy.”

Natalie finally got to her buzzer first and, in a dejected tone, said, “What is howdy?” She was in the red by $1,600 by now. Jennings could not help but be amused by the way she answered the question. “Is that the depressed cowboy that’s in the red on Jeopardy?” hee joked.

