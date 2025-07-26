ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category

Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestants on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the contestants on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" has clues about certain celebrities, and then there are those who have entire categories named after them. In an earlier episode of the show, contestants Mo, Lisa, and Katie got the chance to choose from a category called ‘Ozzy Osbourne’s favorite songs.’ It was entertaining whenever a contestant chose that category, with Mo telling Lisa that she should be ashamed of herself after missing an easy answer himself in the end.

via GIPHY

 

Lisa was the first one to pick the category in the episode. The first clue pertaining to the ‘Price of Darkness’ read, “Ozzy is a big fan of the Animals’ cover of 'Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,' originally recorded by this 'High Priestess of Soul’.” Mo was first to the buzzer, and he said, “Who is Aretha Franklin?” He didn’t sound confident, and it wasn’t the correct answer. Ken Jennings revealed the right answer to be Nina Simone.

It was Lisa’s turn to pick again, and she picked the Ozzy category once again. This time, the clue read, “Ozzy said his world stood still the first time he heard this Led Zeppelin tune that lends its title to a film by Richard Linklater.” None of the contestants pressed the buzzer for this one. Jennings revealed that the correct answer was "Dazed and Confused", both a fantastic Zeppelin song and an incredible Linklater film.

Screenshot showing the contestant Lisa on
Screenshot showing the contestant Lisa on "Jeopardy!" (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Lisa picked the Ozzy category yet again, and this time, the clue read, “This Pink Floyd classic reminds Ozzy of his LSD days; maybe it’s that trippy cash register sound effect.” Katie hit her buzzer first and said, “Money.” Jennings completed the lyrics by saying, “It’s a gas,” before confirming that it was indeed the correct answer.

Now, it was Katie’s turn to pick a category, and she chose the Ozzy clue for the highest amount ($1,500). “Called ‘the cowbell jam to end all cowbell jams’, this song by Mountain is not about a river boat, you know what I mean,” the clue read. Lisa got to her buzzer before anyone else and said, “What is Mississipi Queen?” That was the correct answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant Katie on
Screenshot showing the contestant Katie on "Jeopardy!" (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Mo chose the final clue for the Ozzy category, and it read, “Said to be inspired by Judy Garland, this Elton John hit is actually about giving up the fast lane for a quieter life.” Lisa got to her buzzer first and said, “What is Honky Cat?” Unfortunately, that was incorrect. Mo hit his buzzer next and said, “What is The Yellow Brick Road?” That was partially correct, but the contestant missed one word in the title of the song.

Katie seized the opportunity and buzzed in to answer, “What is Goodbye Yellow Brick Road?”, which was the correct answer. Lisa was disappointed that she did not get this right and screamed, “Judy Garland!” Mo quickly said, “I know. You should be ashamed. All of your gay friends just dropped you.”

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'

'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
The item was gifted to the guest's grandfather by the Tsar of Russia towards the end of the empire.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
This contestant was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal when he thought he could use some extra support.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
The guest seemed confident about his exorbitant asking price but was quickly shot down.
1 day ago
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
COSTCO
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
Costco might not get it right all the time but when they do, customers love it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
The former host could be quite brutal if he wanted to and this was an example of that.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
The entrepreneur's pitch was entertaining to the sharks but no one offered a deal
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
The guest had no idea when the brooch belonging to her great-grandmother had been made.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
The guest said that she had purchased it from a garage sale and cleaned the mold off it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
The contestant was playing well but was too dependent on suggestions for his own good.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
4 days ago