'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category

"Jeopardy!" has clues about certain celebrities, and then there are those who have entire categories named after them. In an earlier episode of the show, contestants Mo, Lisa, and Katie got the chance to choose from a category called ‘Ozzy Osbourne’s favorite songs.’ It was entertaining whenever a contestant chose that category, with Mo telling Lisa that she should be ashamed of herself after missing an easy answer himself in the end.

Lisa was the first one to pick the category in the episode. The first clue pertaining to the ‘Price of Darkness’ read, “Ozzy is a big fan of the Animals’ cover of 'Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,' originally recorded by this 'High Priestess of Soul’.” Mo was first to the buzzer, and he said, “Who is Aretha Franklin?” He didn’t sound confident, and it wasn’t the correct answer. Ken Jennings revealed the right answer to be Nina Simone.

It was Lisa’s turn to pick again, and she picked the Ozzy category once again. This time, the clue read, “Ozzy said his world stood still the first time he heard this Led Zeppelin tune that lends its title to a film by Richard Linklater.” None of the contestants pressed the buzzer for this one. Jennings revealed that the correct answer was "Dazed and Confused", both a fantastic Zeppelin song and an incredible Linklater film.

Screenshot showing the contestant Lisa on "Jeopardy!" (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Lisa picked the Ozzy category yet again, and this time, the clue read, “This Pink Floyd classic reminds Ozzy of his LSD days; maybe it’s that trippy cash register sound effect.” Katie hit her buzzer first and said, “Money.” Jennings completed the lyrics by saying, “It’s a gas,” before confirming that it was indeed the correct answer.

Now, it was Katie’s turn to pick a category, and she chose the Ozzy clue for the highest amount ($1,500). “Called ‘the cowbell jam to end all cowbell jams’, this song by Mountain is not about a river boat, you know what I mean,” the clue read. Lisa got to her buzzer before anyone else and said, “What is Mississipi Queen?” That was the correct answer.

Screenshot showing the contestant Katie on "Jeopardy!" (Image credit: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Mo chose the final clue for the Ozzy category, and it read, “Said to be inspired by Judy Garland, this Elton John hit is actually about giving up the fast lane for a quieter life.” Lisa got to her buzzer first and said, “What is Honky Cat?” Unfortunately, that was incorrect. Mo hit his buzzer next and said, “What is The Yellow Brick Road?” That was partially correct, but the contestant missed one word in the title of the song.

Katie seized the opportunity and buzzed in to answer, “What is Goodbye Yellow Brick Road?”, which was the correct answer. Lisa was disappointed that she did not get this right and screamed, “Judy Garland!” Mo quickly said, “I know. You should be ashamed. All of your gay friends just dropped you.”

