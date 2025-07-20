ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks

A 1999 behind-the-scenes YouTube video also explained that late host Trebek had a stand-in who "walked the contestants through a mock game."
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Picture of a Jeopardy episode taping (Cover image Source: Jeopardy | YouTube)
Picture of a Jeopardy episode taping (Cover image Source: Jeopardy | YouTube)

Trivia and close finishes on "Jeopardy!" usually keep fans glued to their TV screens, but there's a lot more going on behind the scenes. For those who wonder what happens during commercial breaks, a former Tournament of Champions winner, Jennifer Quail, made a revelation on Quora in 2020. Quail explained that the game show typically has three breaks, and things are pretty chaotic during that time. The first break is dedicated to quick touch-ups and re-recording some portions by the production team. In the meantime, water is served to the contestants as they prepare for the next round.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

 

"A stagehand brings water bottles for the contestants. The production team who wrangle contestants come over and give their pep talk, make any corrections, like if someone is consistently buzzing early, and keep you quiet if there are pickups," she wrote. She further revealed that the filming team would then re-check the footage and correct mispronunciation, verbal, or physical errors from the host, Alex Trebek, which may include subtle hand gestures and comments. "Alex gets the cards with the ‘fun facts’ (there’s about three, one highlighted, but which one he goes for is ultimately up to Alex alone) and when the crew is ready, they come back from commercial to Alex’s chat with the contestants," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeopardy! Masters (@jeopardymasters)

 

Quail further revealed that the second break occurs right before the 'Double Jeopardy!' round. This is when the production team once again gives a pep talk to the contestants, reminding them about the big prize at stake. After a separate picture shoot with the champions, the crew arranges a photo session with the challengers and the host. "Alex comes over to take a picture with the two challengers. Then we come back to Double Jeopardy," she continued. The final break is the main deal, according to Quail. She admitted that it takes a little longer, and the contestants get time to decide their wagers.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

 

Once the contestant has locked in the wager on a scratch sheet, it cannot be changed, and the game screen is unlocked after a member of the production team deems it right. "One of your ‘wranglers’ checks it, as does another production team member, to make sure it’s legible, and when you’re sure that’s what you want, you lock it in. At that point, you can’t change it. They take away the scratch paper, and the part of the board where you write your answer is unlocked," she explained. The 'Final Jeopardy!' round starts only after the contestants have double-checked their touchscreens to be in working condition. "They make sure the ‘backup card’ (a piece of card stock sitting on your podium) is turned to the correct ‘who’ or ‘what’ side just in case your touchscreen fails," she added before concluding.

A 1999 behind-the-scenes YouTube video also explained that late host Trebek had a stand-in who "walked the contestants through a mock game" back in the day. Additionally, the audience were also treated to 'Jeopardy!' montage during the game. Interestingly, Trebek struck up a conversation with the live audience during the commercial break, and whoever correctly answered his questions won a chance to call him.

