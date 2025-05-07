ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings stopped filming and walked off stage after spotting a 'Jeopardy' icon in the audience

Jennings is a legend of the game himself and he has a lot of respect for other successful players.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)

Ken Jennings had an iconic winning streak as a contestant on “Jeopardy!,” but he wasn't the only legend on the show. There are many others, and the host has so much respect for them that he once stopped taping to greet a former contestant that he considered a legend when the person made a surprise appearance in the studio.

via GIPHY

 

That man was none other than Sam Buttrey, and according to a report in The US Sun, Jennings was delivering his monologue when he noticed Buttrey in the audience. An insider said to the publication that the host was taken aback by the now-retired contestant's cameo. Jennings walked up to Buttrey and said, “Jeopardy! icon Sam Buttrey, everyone.”

 

This received a massive cheer from the crowd that was all too familiar with the former contestant’s incredible record. The insider also stated that Buttrey stayed in the audience for multiple tapings and was even joined by a few friends. Even after retirement, fans of the show still love the college professor from Pacific Grove, California. Buttrey made his debut on the show in 2021, which was also the first year for Jennings as a host. He had taken part in the Professor's Tournament, which he won, and pocketed a whopping $100,000. However, he didn’t spend that entire sum of money on himself and donated half to the California State University Monterey Bay Scholarship Fund. This act of kindness won a lot of hearts at the time and instantly made him a fan favorite.

 

However, that is not the only time the former contestant enjoyed success on the show. He was the second runner-up in the Tournament of Champions the following year, winning another $50,000. Buttrey returned to the show as a contestant on “Jeopardy!” Masters' tournament in 2023, where he finished in the sixth place and won $50,000 again. 

 

In 2024, he competed in the Invitational Tournament, where he won $10,000 after reaching the semi-finals before being eliminated. After that was done, he joined the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast as one of the co-hosts. This brought him closer to everyone who worked on the show than ever before. It was on this podcast that he announced his retirement as a contestant in September of that year.

 

“I think, you know, the time has come to, as you say, hang up the buzzer,” he had said, before adding “Here I have the opportunity to watch Jeopardy! and talk about it. And you know what? I was going to do that anyway. So I’ve had a lot of fun playing the game. But if the cost of being here with you guys and focusing on the game is retirement, sure, I’m all for it.”

