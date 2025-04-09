Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'

Jennings was a contestant on the show before he became the host and knows what it's like.

Game show hosts aren't simply supposed to introduce prizes, explain rules, and come up with witty one-liners, but they also need to make contestants comfortable and keep fans engaged. Ken Jennings was a contestant on "Jeopardy!" before he took over hosting duties from Alex Trebek. He has also gained immense popularity in his new role, simply by being kind to people both on and off screen.

His stint as a start performer on “Jeopardy!” could be a reason why he understands a contestant’s mindset before walking onto the stage to play the game. There is an element of nervousness, and people might even be starstruck at times. Therefore, the host makes sure he calms those nerves before stepping out in front of the bright lights.

“That is an extremely intimidating moment for the contestant,” Jennings said, as per a TV Insider report. “The game on your TV has risen around you like you’re in Tron. Suddenly, you’re in the light cycle, and then Alex walks out, and you almost can’t believe it. It’s like you’re seeing a hologram Tupac or something: ‘How can the Alex Trebek be right over there?’ A lot of the time, these contestants will seem like they’ve got it all going on, and I know from experience that they’re in this weird, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’ surreal fog.”

Jennings perhaps was speaking from experience as he too was perhaps a fan of the late great Alex Trebek. The times, however, have changed, and a game show has to evolve accordingly if it wants to survive. The host has ensured that at least from his side, and the show too has followed suit. Contestants love speaking to him backstage as well, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed, no matter how small they may be. Speaking to Rolling Stone, a former competitor by the name of Liz McKenna spoke about that and had a lot of praise for him.

McKenna said that the host “made a really clear point of being kind.” She even revealed that Jennings had an interaction with her daughter. He had taken a question from her during the audience Q&A and responded in a way that a father would, as per the former contestant. She even went as far as to compare him with Trebek, stating that the former host might have lacked the humanity or the kindness that the current one has in abundance.

“It was such a thoughtful, warm answer. He never acted like he was smarter than anybody — although he is, right? I think he brings a level of humanity to it that maybe Alex didn’t always have,” she said. Jennings’s calm and classy demeanor on stage has made a lot of viewers his fans. Today, he is one of the most respected game show hosts in the country.