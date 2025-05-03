ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings reveal a hidden talent on the show: 'I didn't know...'

Apart from being the trivia expert, Jennings has other talents up his sleeve as well.
PUBLISHED 58 MINUTES AGO
Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)

Ken Jennings is primarily known for being a witty TV personality, the supportive host on "Jeopardy!," and a former contestant who holds a record. But that's not all the trivia king has to offer, since he is also pretty good at impersonation. A viral clip shared by the official "Jeopardy!" account on social media shows a compilation of the host whipping out some of his best impersonations.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

In the video clip, Jennings is heard reading out clues and answers in the voices of the characters mentioned in them. For instance, while introducing a clue related to "The Wizard of Oz," Jennings is heard reading the dialogue, “I’ll get you my pretty, and your little dog too,” in the voice of the Wicked Witch of the West. The video shows another clip in which the host performed an impression of the famous "Looney Tunes" character, "Daffy Duck." After reading the clue about the famous adjective often used by the character, Jennings repeated the answer, "Despicable" in Daffy's voice. Before that, Jennings also showed off his impressive "Marvin the Martian" voice. 

Screenshots showing the clue and Jennings doing the impression
Screenshots showing the clue and Jennings doing the impression (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Apart from fictional characters, Jennings pulled off impressions of some Hollywood greats as well. After reading a clue about Jimmy Stewart, the host informed the contestant that he had answered incorrectly in the voice of the famous actor. He then went on to pull off impressions of Christopher Lloyd, Michael Caine, and the famous voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well. However, one of the most notable impressions was of Harley Quinn, which Jennings did after a contestant told him that he and his partner once dressed up as the Joker and Quinn. “And she was like, Mr. J!” Jennings says in a high-pitched voice, imitating the character. 

Screenshots showing Jennings doing the impressions (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing Jennings doing the impressions (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The last clip in the video, however, was arguably the best. While reading out a clue related to the famous character "Borat," Jennings impersonated the Sacha Baron Cohen character by saying "Very nice!" in his signature style and accent.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

 

Fans were laughing out loud, and this was seen in the comment section of the show's Instagram post. User @heylauramathews wrote, "I didn’t know I needed to hear Ken’s Marvin the Martian impression." While there were quite a few impressions, fans wanted to see more. "I'm ready to hear some more. These are just the start. 😁" @whatandever commented. 

Screenshot of a comment cheering Jennings (Image source: Instagram/@alwaysbluemoon)
Screenshot of a comment cheering Jennings (Image source: Instagram/@alwaysbluemoon)

Some fans were just in awe of the host's talent. "His Arnold is impeccable," complimented @whispercry. "Killed me with the Mr. J line," added another fan @carney338. One fan even mentioned which characters Jennings needed to do to complete the circle. "Now he just has to do Gilbert Gottfried and Michael Winslow from Police Academy," @statistrician wrote.

Meanwhile, a few complimented the host, noting how far he had come from his early days on the show. "Remember how nervous he was in his first few episodes hosting? And now look how comfortable he is! I’m really happy for him and his journey here," @alifewithwisdom remar 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings reveal a hidden talent on the show: 'I didn't know...'
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings reveal a hidden talent on the show: 'I didn't know...'
Apart from being the trivia expert, Jennings has other talents up his sleeve as well.
58 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
The guest had no idea that the beloved artifact was a Japanese Bronze Sculpture from Kaneda Kenjiro.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after learning the value of her $2 item from estate sale
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after learning the value of her $2 item from estate sale
The guest was merely expecting to get double of what she had paid for the book.
3 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe players couldn't guess an obvious answer about a US President
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe players couldn't guess an obvious answer about a US President
Fans were stunned to see the players fail to name one president known for his violent history.
22 hours ago
Steve Harvey says he doesn't want to host 'Family Feud' after one answer failed to make the board
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he doesn't want to host 'Family Feud' after one answer failed to make the board
Harvey was elated at the rather suggestive answer and it was what he was looking for.
1 day ago
Former 'Jeopardy' players who competed against Ken Jennings reveal how it went: 'He was a beast...'
NEWS
Former 'Jeopardy' players who competed against Ken Jennings reveal how it went: 'He was a beast...'
In a Reddit thread, fans of the show gathered to share their experience of going up against Jennings.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians
Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when the guitar turned up in his shop.
2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest gets 'chills' after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves a tricky puzzle on Halloween
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest gets 'chills' after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves a tricky puzzle on Halloween
The Halloween-themed special episode had a lot of sound effects for jump scares.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
Harvey couldn't take anymore of the outrageous answers on the show from the same family.
2 days ago
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
NEWS
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
White paid top dollar only to get one special Katana that Harrison didn't want to sell.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
The contestant was on a roll once she did get on the stage after a long wait.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
NEWS
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
Harvey also looked at Mary Beth at the end, and exclaimed that he had a lot more than just hair.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
The player put up a show playing the perfect 'Pass the Buck' game to win a car.
4 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
While Jennings did not want to change anything about the show, he did miss a couple of old things.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
NEWS
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
The expensive comic book was the first Marvel publication to introduce the character of Thor.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
The guitar had been used for several iconic recordings with legendary musicians.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
Gbenga Akinnagbe was shocked to find out that his item was an art piece from the famous Titus Kaphar.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
While the contestant didn't mean to be suggestive Harvey just couldn't help taking it that way.
7 days ago
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
The TikTok creator claimed that it lacked a very important nutrient people sought from chicken.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
While Harrison really wanted the rare treasure, he just couldn't take a chance with such a high price tag.
7 days ago