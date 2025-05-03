'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings reveal a hidden talent on the show: 'I didn't know...'

Apart from being the trivia expert, Jennings has other talents up his sleeve as well.

Ken Jennings is primarily known for being a witty TV personality, the supportive host on "Jeopardy!," and a former contestant who holds a record. But that's not all the trivia king has to offer, since he is also pretty good at impersonation. A viral clip shared by the official "Jeopardy!" account on social media shows a compilation of the host whipping out some of his best impersonations.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

In the video clip, Jennings is heard reading out clues and answers in the voices of the characters mentioned in them. For instance, while introducing a clue related to "The Wizard of Oz," Jennings is heard reading the dialogue, “I’ll get you my pretty, and your little dog too,” in the voice of the Wicked Witch of the West. The video shows another clip in which the host performed an impression of the famous "Looney Tunes" character, "Daffy Duck." After reading the clue about the famous adjective often used by the character, Jennings repeated the answer, "Despicable" in Daffy's voice. Before that, Jennings also showed off his impressive "Marvin the Martian" voice.

Screenshots showing the clue and Jennings doing the impression (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Apart from fictional characters, Jennings pulled off impressions of some Hollywood greats as well. After reading a clue about Jimmy Stewart, the host informed the contestant that he had answered incorrectly in the voice of the famous actor. He then went on to pull off impressions of Christopher Lloyd, Michael Caine, and the famous voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well. However, one of the most notable impressions was of Harley Quinn, which Jennings did after a contestant told him that he and his partner once dressed up as the Joker and Quinn. “And she was like, Mr. J!” Jennings says in a high-pitched voice, imitating the character.

Screenshots showing Jennings doing the impressions (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The last clip in the video, however, was arguably the best. While reading out a clue related to the famous character "Borat," Jennings impersonated the Sacha Baron Cohen character by saying "Very nice!" in his signature style and accent.

Fans were laughing out loud, and this was seen in the comment section of the show's Instagram post. User @heylauramathews wrote, "I didn’t know I needed to hear Ken’s Marvin the Martian impression." While there were quite a few impressions, fans wanted to see more. "I'm ready to hear some more. These are just the start. 😁" @whatandever commented.

Screenshot of a comment cheering Jennings (Image source: Instagram/@alwaysbluemoon)

Some fans were just in awe of the host's talent. "His Arnold is impeccable," complimented @whispercry. "Killed me with the Mr. J line," added another fan @carney338. One fan even mentioned which characters Jennings needed to do to complete the circle. "Now he just has to do Gilbert Gottfried and Michael Winslow from Police Academy," @statistrician wrote.

Meanwhile, a few complimented the host, noting how far he had come from his early days on the show. "Remember how nervous he was in his first few episodes hosting? And now look how comfortable he is! I’m really happy for him and his journey here," @alifewithwisdom remar