Ken Jennings finally breaks silence as rumors swirl over his 'Jeopardy' future: 'I really feel...'

The dynamic host finally broke silence on exit rumours, cementing his intent to continue his job.

Ken Jennings has been a star contestant on "Jeopardy!" with a record-setting winning streak before he gained popularity as a host. While there have been rumors that producers might sack the host, Jennings finally broke the silence while speaking exclusively to TV Insider. He made it clear that he is willing to stay on the show forever if possible.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Jennings, who famously set the record for the longest winning streak with 74 consecutive wins, took over the hosting duties of the show in 2021, a year after Alex Trebek's death. While initially Jennings co-hosted the show alongside Mayim Bialik, he later became the lone host in 2023. Since then, the show has seen fluctuating ratings, giving rise to online speculation that the show is looking for a better host who could boost the viewership. However, during the promotion of his appearance on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," Jennings got candid with TV Insider, speaking about his intent to stay on the show.

The host expressed that the previous hosts of the show worked into their 80s, and he wasn't looking to do anything different. "Traditionally, it’s not a job you retire from. I didn’t know at the time, but now that I have a few years under my belt, I think I understand why Alex wanted to do it," he shared.

Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

He added that it is an "incredibly fun job," and he had no plans of retiring soon. "You’re playing along with the smartest folks and getting to see them do their thing up close. I really feel very lucky that I’m still part of the Jeopardy! Family, after all these years. And I have, I have no plans to hang it up," he further told the publication.

The rumors of Jennings getting replaced started circulating last year, after SNL star Colin Jost was confirmed as the host of the show's spin-off, "Pop Culture Jeopardy! Speaking to The US Sun, a top-level Sony source claimed that Jost could take over full-time to run the syndicated show and specials, if the fanbase or ratings turn on the former champion. However, it now seems unlikely as "Jeopardy!" closed another successful season, and Jennings believes that he could potentially stay on forever.

Screenshot showing Colin Jost on Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

In the interview, Jennings even shared a few things that still get him nostalgic about the show. "I do miss, and I don’t know how many decades it’s been, but there used to be a thing where the dollar amounts would appear on the board and the sound effect would be like ‘beep boop boop beep boop boop’ and we don’t have time for that sound effect anymore, apparently, but I miss it," Jennings shared after being asked about the things he missed from the older version of the show. "I’m very nostalgic for that sound effect. I feel like our ratings would probably double just from that," the host went on to suggest.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment

Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'