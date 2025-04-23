Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star

The rising star of the show's Prime Video spinoff could take over as the full time host.

Ken Jennings had a great run as a contestant on "Jeopardy!" before he became the host and even won accolades for his new role. He has made it clear that he intends to host the show for the rest of his years and has no plans to return as a player. But after reports of turmoil, Ken Jennings may possibly be replaced by another TV Star. Since his debut on "Pop Culture Jeopardy!", SNL star Colin Jost has been rumoured to take over as the full-time host of "Jeopardy!" While Jost had previously dismissed the claims, a new report suggests he may change his mind.

Screenshot showing Colin Jost on Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Jennings became the permanent host after co-host Mayim Bialik was dismissed from the show. He is currently the official sole host of the main and other special editions of the show. However, his status as the only frontman changed after Jost was picked to host the streaming-only spinoff. Now, an insider has revealed to RadarOnline that Sony executives are eyeing Jost to replace Jennings as the host of the main show. A network insider told the outlet that Jost's performance was a creative and commercial success. The SNL star is attracting younger viewers to energize the franchise. “It’s working out better than anybody anticipated,” the source told the outlet.

Colin Jost is being offered huge money to replace Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' as changes loom on the show, insiders say. Click to read more👇 https://t.co/n2jG06cqzi — Radar Online (@radar_online) April 3, 2025

Jost had previously dismissed the rumours that suggested he was eyeing Jennings' role. “I promise I am in no way trying to steal his job," Jost said in a wide-ranging new interview from The Ringer last year. "He’s very good at his job. I also have a job. He and I texted during [Pop Culture Jeopardy!], actually," he added in the interview.

“He was just supportive. What he was saying is true there’s almost no one that knows what it’s like to host the game. You know, all the crazy specific things you have to do in every game and keep track of, in addition to what just seems like normal hosting stuff. The gameplay of it is so specific and fast and precise that it’s just an experience that almost no one gets to have. It’s like talking to someone who used to host Weekend Update—it’s its own vocabulary and own experience that’s very specific," Jost said in support of Jennings as the host.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

However, RadarOnline's sources claim that the network is worried about the ratings of the main show, thus, it is offering a substantial deal to Jost to try and change his mind. As per the insider, the executives are concerned about the show’s fluctuating ratings and are quite critical of Jennings. Some fans have taken issue with the current host's delivery and style, while the insiders suggest he lacks the “star quality and charisma” that Jost has.

Thus, to entice the star who is still under contract with SNL and prefers living in New York, the insider claimed that he may even convince Sony to film the show at a new location in New York. “I bet he could even convince them to tape the show in New York,” one source told RadarOnline. The insider claimed that the "pretty-boy" looks of Jost are easy to plaster on buses and billboards, and he has quickly become a fan favorite with his performance on the other version of "Jeopardy!"