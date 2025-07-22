ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment

Ken Jennings accidentally let a curse slip and spoiled a clue — and the goof-up made it to air unedited.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
The moment when Ken Jennings cursed (Cover image source: YouTube | Cable Cable 900)
The moment when Ken Jennings cursed (Cover image source: YouTube | Cable Cable 900)

Since he took over as the host of "Jeopardy!," Ken Jennings has done an incredible job of taking one of America's most iconic game shows to new heights. However, even with all his experience as both a contestant and a host, Jennings isn't immune to mistakes. This was evident during the 2022 Tournament of Champions, when he accidentally gave away an answer while bragging about his winning streak. To make it more memorable, Jennings even let out a curse word on the family-friendly show!

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

During the tournament, the show paused for a special exhibition game featuring three of its top champions, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach, offering viewers a bit of fun amid the competition. While the game was going smoothly, Jennings slipped up while explaining the significance of the category to the players.

The host was breaking down the category “Number, Please,” which featured the winning streaks of the three players as the answers. After he read the clue and Scheider answered the question, Jennings forgot that he had one more clue remaining in the category. 

Screenshots showing Jennings' reaction and the clue (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing Jennings' reaction and the clue (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

“I don’t know if you noticed, but the numbers in that category are 40, 23, 38, and 74, which is larger than all of them," he blabbered on before someone off-camera signalled him to stop. "Oh s**t!” Jennings blurted out, making a grimacing face, before quickly asking the players to do it all again.

Screenshots showing Ken Jennings swearing (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing Ken Jennings swearing (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Amodio then took advantage of the situation and buzzed in to get the very next question. Since Jennings had already blurted out the number “40” — the only remaining possible answer — Amodio responded with a sly smile, “What is 40?” and effortlessly won $400 from the round with a coy smile.

 

While the show doesn't usually feature curse words, the fun moment was shared as-is on air and bleeped out on social media. As the clip went viral, fans went berserk, reacting to the rare goof-up. "I busted a gut at this moment, truly the greatest Jeopardy humor that never meant to happen," wrote one fan on the YouTube Shorts clip. 

Screenshot showing Amodio answering the clue (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Amodio answering the clue (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Later on the official "Inside Jeopardy" podcast, the producers of the show discussed how they reacted to the unique moment on the show and why they chose to keep it as it was, live on air. "One thing we learned from the great exhibition, yes, Ken Jennings swears!" longtime producer Sarah Foss said in the podcast.

 

She explained that they couldn’t feasibly edit out the curse because the reaction spilled over into the moment, which had already been spoiled. “We couldn't edit it out, but it was such a genuine moment you could hear all of us yelling from the judge's table, 'No! No!'" she recalled, according to The Sun. She added that it ended up being a great moment for the show anyway because it showed that everything wasn't just about winning, but also about having a little fun on set.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it

'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host

'Jeopardy' fans are calling out Ken Jennings after his harsh ruling nearly costs a contestant

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
Ken Jennings accidentally let a curse slip and spoiled a clue — and the goof-up made it to air unedited.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm amazed' after hearing the value of his 'disgusting' car boot find
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm amazed' after hearing the value of his 'disgusting' car boot find
The expert admitted that the item wasn't the most appealing thing to appraise.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of a sculpture dug up from his garden
'Dad had a good day digging,' expert Christian Beadman told the guest after revealing the value of the sculpture.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, oh my' after hearing the value of her dad's sculpture
The guest brought in a rare Alexander Calder sculpture, but she wasn't prepared for the jaw-dropping appraisal.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out
Cuban, who initially refused to make an offer, jumped back into the competition.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers her mouth in disbelief after mom's $200 painting gets appraised
'I've been begging her for this picture ever since I've seen it,' the guest said, recalling how she fell in love it.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lands on million-dollar wedge — then loses it all in the final moments
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant lands on million-dollar wedge — then loses it all in the final moments
With a $1 million prize on the line, Cindy Koenig fell short on a puzzle that many fans felt was quite solvable.
2 days ago
Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked
SHARK TANK
Mark Cuban grabs a $1 million 'Shark Tank' deal just when it seemed like Lori Greiner had it locked
'You blow me away, you're so impressive,' Lori Greiner told the founders, but still lost to Mark Cuban in a bidding war.
2 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses $40,000 in confusing bonus round — fans blame 'nasty' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses $40,000 in confusing bonus round — fans blame 'nasty' puzzle
Harris still walked away with a good amount of money and a vacation after the game.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' crowd lets out a huge gasp after expert revealed the value of a rare revolver
'I have to say that I haven't seen very many of these,' expert Bill Harriman said, before revealing its potential value.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $10,000 for coin linked to the Titanic — but the deal sank
This coin survived the Titanic, but it was too expensive for Rick Harrison to bag.
3 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘oh my word’ after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany necklace
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘oh my word’ after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany necklace
The guest had preserved her great-grandmother's necklace for 35 years, unaware that it was a rare Louis Comfort Tiffany piece.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'impossible' puzzle that cost a player $50,000: 'Who says that?'
Even though contestant Vicki Rowe took the loss gracefully, fans weren't happy with the unsual Bonus Round puzzle.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison drives NASCAR legend's tribute car — still failed to close the deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison drives NASCAR legend's tribute car — still failed to close the deal
Even though Rick Harrison made a bold bid for the car that was verified, the guest decided to keep it.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
According to the expert, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
Chistina and Katie Currie won over $88,000 in cash and two exotic vacations with their stunning performance.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
After everyone backed out, the billionaire Shark stepped up to help the founder of Diaper Dust.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
Sun kept repeating the incorrect phrase but couldn't identify the error in time.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
After almost closing a deal with Mr Wonderful, the founder of 'Simply Good Jars' pivoted hard.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
The host thought it was the "worst possible answer" to give even as the team felt it was good enough.
6 days ago