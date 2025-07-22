'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment

Ken Jennings accidentally let a curse slip and spoiled a clue — and the goof-up made it to air unedited.

Since he took over as the host of "Jeopardy!," Ken Jennings has done an incredible job of taking one of America's most iconic game shows to new heights. However, even with all his experience as both a contestant and a host, Jennings isn't immune to mistakes. This was evident during the 2022 Tournament of Champions, when he accidentally gave away an answer while bragging about his winning streak. To make it more memorable, Jennings even let out a curse word on the family-friendly show!

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

During the tournament, the show paused for a special exhibition game featuring three of its top champions, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach, offering viewers a bit of fun amid the competition. While the game was going smoothly, Jennings slipped up while explaining the significance of the category to the players.

The host was breaking down the category “Number, Please,” which featured the winning streaks of the three players as the answers. After he read the clue and Scheider answered the question, Jennings forgot that he had one more clue remaining in the category.

Screenshots showing Jennings' reaction and the clue (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

“I don’t know if you noticed, but the numbers in that category are 40, 23, 38, and 74, which is larger than all of them," he blabbered on before someone off-camera signalled him to stop. "Oh s**t!” Jennings blurted out, making a grimacing face, before quickly asking the players to do it all again.

Screenshots showing Ken Jennings swearing (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Amodio then took advantage of the situation and buzzed in to get the very next question. Since Jennings had already blurted out the number “40” — the only remaining possible answer — Amodio responded with a sly smile, “What is 40?” and effortlessly won $400 from the round with a coy smile.

While the show doesn't usually feature curse words, the fun moment was shared as-is on air and bleeped out on social media. As the clip went viral, fans went berserk, reacting to the rare goof-up. "I busted a gut at this moment, truly the greatest Jeopardy humor that never meant to happen," wrote one fan on the YouTube Shorts clip.

Screenshot showing Amodio answering the clue (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Later on the official "Inside Jeopardy" podcast, the producers of the show discussed how they reacted to the unique moment on the show and why they chose to keep it as it was, live on air. "One thing we learned from the great exhibition, yes, Ken Jennings swears!" longtime producer Sarah Foss said in the podcast.

She explained that they couldn’t feasibly edit out the curse because the reaction spilled over into the moment, which had already been spoiled. “We couldn't edit it out, but it was such a genuine moment you could hear all of us yelling from the judge's table, 'No! No!'" she recalled, according to The Sun. She added that it ended up being a great moment for the show anyway because it showed that everything wasn't just about winning, but also about having a little fun on set.

