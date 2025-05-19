ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Pat Sajak makes a comeback on 'Wheel of Fortune' — while Ryan Seacrest was locked backstage

Vanna White seemed worried when she learned what the former host had done.
Screenshots showing Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: Instagram | @wheeloffortune)
Months after making his debut as the “Wheel of Fortune” host, Ryan Seacrest hasn't been able to escape comparisons to his predecessor Pat Sajak. Some fans like the new host’s work so far, while others are yet to get over Sajak. The former host returned to host one final edition of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” and he did something that people not too impressed with Seacrest may have liked.

via GIPHY

 

In a video uploaded on Instagram by the show’s official handle, Sajak can be seen with Vanna White entering the stage. “I am delighted to have one more shot at hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” he said. “I’m very happy to be here, and I want to thank Ryan Seacrest for allowing me to come back for this season.” He then turned and said, “You all right back there, Ryan?”

The camera then showed Seacrest, who seemed to be locked inside a dressing room backstage, trying to get out. “Sajak!” he said, before adding, “You said he’d be right back with the key.” Vanna White looked horrified upon seeing this, but the former host of the show assured her that his successor was going to be fine. “There’s plenty of ventilation. He’ll be fine. Don’t worry about a thing,” he said. “Really?” a concerned White asked.

Fans of the show loved the segment and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the post. "😂😂😂. Pat is the greatest, and Ryan has been doing a fantastic job," one user commented as per a report in Parade. "Poor Ryan. And Vanna’s shocking look on her face made me laugh!🤣," one more added. “Pats got that really funny deadpan humor. He will make a comment that hits home!” another fan exclaimed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

Sajak and Seacrest are reported to have a good relationship with each other, but as per an earlier report in MSN, insiders from the show believe that the former host could once again replace the new one if things go south in the near future. "The truth is he never wanted to leave in the first place; they forced his hand, and now he wants his old job back,” the insider claimed.

"Ryan may have a multiyear deal, but Pat doesn't think Ryan will be able to stick with it for the long term, and he'll be waiting in the wings to take over,” they added. The insider also claimed that Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, could also be a viable option in case Seacrest decides to leave the show.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

 

"Sony loves the ratings and wants to negotiate a much longer contract for Ryan, but right now they have to have contingency plans in place in case Ryan simply decides to move on,” the insider said. "Maggie has positioned herself to help out if there's a hosting vacancy, and the franchise is in her blood, and her appreciation for the world of Wheel of Fortune is genuine," they added.

