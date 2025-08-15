ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'

Ken Jennings explained what he does differently compared to the show's former legendary host, Alex Trebek.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

From setting the longest winning streak on "Jeopardy!" to becoming the face of the show, Ken Jennings has come a long way. In his decades-long journey with the popular game show, a lot has changed, and recently Jennings opened up about a few things he has learned, while in conversation with KUOW. The game show host also shared a few things that he does differently from the show's former legendary host, Alex Trebek.

Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshot showing Alex Trebek (L) and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

In a conversation about his latest book, "The Complete Kennections: 5,000 Questions in 1,000 Puzzles," Jennings was asked about his input in the show's content and interactions with the players. While he admitted that he doesn't contribute much to the clues, the host shared that he does try to uplift the morale of contestants. 

He shared that one thing he learned on the show was that it is hard for the host to tell which contestants would handle the pressure of the lights and cameras well. “People who were great on a written test get overwhelmed in that [environment] because it is overwhelming," he said. "'Jeopardy!' moves so fast," he added. 

Jennings said he understands that it is a dream for the players to be on the show, and there are a lot of big feelings involved. Thus, he does a few things differently from his predecessor to calm the nerves. He shared that while Trebek met the contestants at the beginning of the show, he liked to have a chat even before that. “I want to say, ‘I’m on your side here. We're going to do great. It's actually going to be fun when you look back on this, believe it or not,” he explained.

Jennings further talked about the role of the show in people's lives and how it shows that trivia matters in day-to-day life. “'Jeopardy!' in particular, is a place where, every night, for half an hour, facts matter,” he said. “Trivia should bring people together, because despite the name, it’s not usually trivial. It’s usually stuff that we collectively know as a culture,” the host added. 

He still holds the record for his 74-game winning streak, and is still pretty sharp when it comes to acing trivia-based game shows. Recently, he paired up with Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon to compete in the celebrity edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. There, Jennings added his name to the coveted list of celebrities who won the top prize of $1 million. 

Even though he is a trivia expert, Jennings admitted that he, too, was under pressure on Kimmel's show. “The questions were difficult,” he told KUOW. “If you don't know the answer to every single question, they send you home. Whereas on 'Jeopardy!' if you don’t know 10 questions in a row, you might be fine,” Jennings said, while comparing the two shows. 

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'

Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
Genius Litter founder Ramon Van Meer impressed the panel and ended up triggering a Shark fight.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
Contestants Danielle Williams and Adam Bencan took the loss in stride, but viewers were enraged.
14 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
Ken Jennings explained what he does differently compared to the show's former legendary host, Alex Trebek.
16 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
Contestant Elizabeth Caprini could've won a brand new Mercedes-Benz, but was stumped by a simple puzzle.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
The father-son duo of Miles and Maurice Huffman shared their struggles ahead of negotiations.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
While the item was potentially worth $20,000, Harrison admitted he couldn't sell it.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
The co-founders of Nutr blew the only chance they had to convince Daniel Lubetzky.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
The player, Brandon Rothstein had cracked the puzzle even before the timer kicked off.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
Stars from the Real Housewives Franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, cracked the host up
2 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
Emmitt Smith was happy to authenticate his signature on a photo from his first NFC Championship game.
2 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
Melissa Brickey seemed to be caught up in a loop of losing her winnings — until she finally escaped her unlucky streak.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
Contestant Pamela's weird answer to a Little Red Riding Hood question caught the host completely off guard.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
Speaking to CBS News, Schneider shared how the show made her not care about her looks
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
With one-letter and sub two second solves, Carmetta Wells put up a great show.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
The seller who was hopeful that she could bag a fortune for her thrift store find left empty handed.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
Speaking to the LA Times, the "Jeopardy!" host shared personal details on his journey with trivia.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
Emotions got the best of Amy Nardin every single time she solved puzzles on the show.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
After Harrison found out that the 16th-century book was the real deal, he couldn't let it go.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
When the contestants had to name sports teams named after birds, they left the host baffled.
6 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
The host opened up about what goes on behind the scenes and in his mind while filming the show.
6 days ago