ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'

The host opened up about what goes on behind the scenes and in his mind while filming the show.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Image showing Ken Jennings and the three contestants (Cover image source: TVInsider/ABC / Jeopardy)
Image showing Ken Jennings and the three contestants (Cover image source: TVInsider/ABC / Jeopardy)

After being the star player for a long time, Ken Jennings took over as the only host of "Jeopardy!" and has done a commendable job, winning the hearts of the fans. However, even with considerable experience, there are a few things that Jennings struggles to do. Speaking to Mental Floss, the host opened up about the hardest thing to do on the show for him.

Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Talking about his new book "The Complete Kennections" with Mental Floss, Jennings discussed how his time on "Jeopardy!" He expressed that he still feels he will never be as good a host as Alex Trebek. "He was just so perfect for that job. Like he’d been engineered in an Ontario lab for it. We miss Alex every day," he said.

Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

However, Jennings did believe that he brought something to the table as he had been a contestant on the show before. "I remember what it was like to be a contestant. So a lot of that is just remembering the panic. There’s a lot of big feelings when you’re a Jeopardy! Player. And so every morning I come out and I try to chat with the players, I try to talk them down. I convey to them, if possible, that I’m on their side and everybody on the show is on their side, and we just want to see three people play well," he told the publication.

When asked if he helps the writers with the clues, Jennings said he doesn't need to, despite all his experience. He praised the team of Emmy-winning writers, explaining the amount of work that goes into researching and producing 61 clues for the game, along with the bonus clues for every episode. "We’ve got, like, eight to 10 researchers who have to kick the tires on every single fact," Jennings noted. "And the writers are great at it. They do not need my help," he added. 

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

When Jennings was asked to come up with a "Jeopardy!" anecdote, the host revealed that it was the hardest part of his job. "That has got to be the hardest part of being on that show 75 times. Answering the clues is hard enough, but then they make you have a funny story every half an hour. Nobody has 75 funny stories," he said. However, the host admitted that it has been easier for him as he gets to travel a lot, and sometimes, he even makes up stories. "I could say that a llama spit on me in Peru or something. And that’s maybe not even true. But here’s the thing about Jeopardy!—we do not fact-check the stories," he stated. 

In the end, Jennings reminisced about his time on the show as a contestant and admitted that the one wrong answer that ended his 74-game winning streak still troubled him to this day. "You know, once a day, it’s still going to eat at you. For me, that was H&R Block, the final question I got wrong, which means pretty much every time I drive past a strip mall, I get to remember my failure. So that’s nice," he candidly joked.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'

'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
When the contestants had to name sports teams named after birds, they left the host baffled.
1 hour ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
The host opened up about what goes on behind the scenes and in his mind while filming the show.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
The player, Ryan Halsey, took the game by storm in the initial rounds but was stumped in the finale.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
Sometimes the host of Family Feud just wants the chaos to end as it gets too much.
1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
Despite talking through her guesses, Carrie Trujillo couldn't crack the puzzle and failed to win $40,000.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner rubbed it in O'Leary's face by celebrating their deal with Phoozy
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
Duc and Lisa Nguyen's stubbornness paid off, as the co-founders of Baubles + Soles got Daymond John as a partner.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
The player got the host to be candid about his fears and his mother's opinion on him.
2 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
Justin Baer, founder of Collars & Co., was looking for mentorship from the Sharks in addition to a $300,000 investment.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
She said that her husband may still have to buy a dog as America may hold him accountable.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
When Harrison knew that the 18th-century map was the real deal, he made a genuine offer.
3 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
10 years after her sister’s win, Chelsea Hall hit the jackpot on ‘WoF’ with a brand new Mini Cooper and a cash prize.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
The co-founders of BuggyBeds wowed the Sharks so much, they were "itching" to invest, and offered a $250k deal.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
The guests were left stunned to find out just how much the repairs would cost.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
Unfortunately for the seller, she allegedly got robbed of a significant amount of money.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
Not only did the co-creators of FlingGolf get a $300,000 deal, they proved Mr Wonderful wrong.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
The guest never imagined the old, autographed sneakers that his mom acquired could be worth so much.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
The gameshow whiz did it again by bagging the top prize on yet another trivia test.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
Riccardi took to Reddit to clear the air around his stunning loss which was facing scrutiny.
5 days ago