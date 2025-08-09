ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance

The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings poses in this undated handout photo (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeopardy Productions)
Ken Jennings poses in this undated handout photo (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeopardy Productions)

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings already had a winning streak on the show as a flex. Now he has also added winning on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” to his list of achievements. It turns out that Jennings can be a cocky competitor as he reportedly rubbed the victory in one of his rivals’ faces.

via GIPHY

 

Jennings wasn’t alone in his road to victory. He was paired up with critically acclaimed actor Matt Damon. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which made things all the more interesting. Kimmel and Damon have had a faux rivalry for many years now, and the two have maintained their on-screen feelings of hatred towards each other for many years.

As per a TV Insider report, Jennings and Damon used the 50/50 and Ask The Host lifelines for the final couple of questions. The actor at first was reluctant to ask his arch-nemesis for help, but upon his partner’s insistence, he had to concede. Kimmel also loved the entire thing as he sat in the host’s chair and smiled as Damon was caught in a dilemma when it came to asking him for help.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (@millionairetv)

 

In the end, they used the 50/50 lifeline to win the million dollars that went to Damon’s charity, Water.org. However, that is not the only two lifelines they used. As per a report in Variety, after winning the money, Jennings used the Phone a Friend lifeline to call up his longtime friend and “Jeopardy!” rival Brad Rutter. The 51-year-old then did a John Carpenter, who used the lifeline just to let the person on the other side know that they’d won $1 million.

Rutter and Jennings’s rivalry was the stuff of gameshow legend. It began in the Tournament of Champions in 2004 with $2 million up for grabs. The two faced off against each other and Jerome Vered. Rutter ended up winning all three games at the time. He also beat Jennings in the Battle of the Decades tournament in 2014 and 2019’s Jeopardy! All-Star Games. The 51-year-old exacted his revenge in the 2020 Greatest of All Time competition.

“We got to do the ‘Hey, Brad. We’re gonna win a million dollars!’ thing that John Carpenter made famous,” Jennings said. As per the “Jeopardy!” host, the hardest question of the evening was the one for $500,000. It was the same one that saw Damon reluctantly ask Kimmel for help. The question posed was which celebrity’s claim to fame was entering a Steve Martin lookalike contest.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (@millionairetv)

 

Kimmel said the answer was Bill Nye, and it turns out that it indeed was the right answer. Safe to say that Jennings was impressed with his fellow host. “Neither of us had heard the fact about Bill Nye in a Steve Martin look-alike contest, and that was the one where I thought we might just have to go out here because we’ve never heard this, and a lot of the answers look appealing and plausible,” he said.

More on Market Realist:

Ken Jennings finally breaks silence as rumors swirl over his 'Jeopardy' future: 'I really feel...'

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings relieved as 'Wheel of Fortune' star Ryan Seacrest doesn't want his job

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
The 11-year-old hoped to get half a million dollars for what he believed was the heat shield from the Apollo mission.
9 hours ago
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
She could have also won an all-expense paid trip to India along with the prize money.
11 hours ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
The guest wanted $10,000 for the star note despite not knowing much about its valuation in the first place.
12 hours ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
Daymond John loved the product from the moment he tasted it and was eager to get involved with the company.
14 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
No such rule has ever been confirmed by the show but fans have their doubts.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
The pawn shop owner seemed to have gotten a good deal for the set on the day.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
An insider claimed that these changes were meant to jazz up the newest season of the show.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
The pawn shop owner wanted to fix the car with his son, but failed to do one of the first things needed.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
The contestant's wife also stated what she wanted when it was her turn to answer.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
The funniest part of it all was that the shocked contestants were actually from New Jersey.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
The entrepreneurs got him in to invest two of his buisnesses rather than one.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant repeats an answer without having a clue that her teammate already said it
Steve Harvey saw an opportunity to turn it into a hilarious segment, and he was more than successful.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants impress Kevin O'Leary but reject his offer for guest judge and Lori Greiner
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants impress Kevin O'Leary but reject his offer for guest judge and Lori Greiner
Mr. Wonderful seemed to have been highly impressed by the company and wanted a piece of it.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant dedicates $77,000 win to her late mother in heartwarming gesture
Her mother was a massive fan of the show and had passed away around the time her episode was taped.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals
The expert was also in awe of the one-of-a-kind item that was part of the set of medals.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
Steve Harvey can be a ruthless game show host if the time calls for it.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
The guest at one point might have even believed that his bill was worth a five-figure sum.
5 days ago