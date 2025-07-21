ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment

Although Ken Jennings was reprimanded, fans believe that his answer was not incorrect.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/ABC)

Ken Jennings had a record-setting winning streak on "Jeopardy!" as a contestant before he became the show's host. While he has carried on the legacy of his predecessor, Alex Trebek, the legendary host wasn't always happy with Jennings. The former star player was once reprimanded by Trebek for a controversial answer.

via GIPHY

 

The category he chose during that episode of the show was ‘Tool Time,’ and the clue itself was controversial as well. “This term for a long-handled gardening tool can also mean an immoral pleasure seeker,” Trebek read. It did not take long for Jennings to hit the buzzer and say, “What’s a hoe?” That was not the correct answer, and the then-host Trebek was sure to call him out about it immediately.

“Whoa,” he said. “They teach you that in school in Utah, huh?” Jennings could not help but laugh at the whole thing. One of his competitors at the time, a man named Al, gave the correct answer, which was ‘rake.’ Jennings did not need to worry about losing the game as he was comfortably in the lead at the time with $14,800 while the others had negative sums of money.

Screenshot showing Alex Trebek on
Screenshot showing Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!" (Image credit: YouTube | Sammy Maggio)

“This is why Ken is the GOAT of Jeopardy. Even when he’s wrong, he’s technically right,” one fan wrote. “He should've gotten the points. He was right,” mentioned another. “I don’t know what surprised me more, the fact that Alex was surprised someone guessed that or the fact that it wasn’t the answer 😂,” one more fan commented. “It's been more than a decade, and this is still my favorite Jeopardy! Answer,” a viewer admitted.

Like most other game show hosts, Jennings has had his fair share of bloopers during his stint on “Jeopardy!” On one occasion, he could not help but swear on camera thanks to his own mistake. He had given away the answer to a clue before it had been revealed. It truly was hilarious to see the realization set in and then him yelling out the expletive in frustration.

A contestant named Matt chose the ‘Number, please’ category, and the clue read, “Normally, the human body contains this number of chromosomal pairs.” A woman named Amy got to her buzzer first and said, “What is 23?” which was the correct answer. “I don’t know if you noticed, but the numbers 40, 23, 38, and 74, which are larger than all of them…oh s**t!” he said.

The first clue, the answer to which was 40, had not yet been revealed. Amy obviously chose that category, but Matt was fastest to his buzzer as the clue was revealed. He ended up getting an easy win, and Jennings could not do anything but laugh.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'

'Jeopardy' player gets the answer right — but still loses because he forgot to add one simple word

'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was once called out by Alex Trebek over an answer in wild TV moment
Although Ken Jennings was reprimanded, fans believe that his answer was not incorrect.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player who later became a news anchor shares what happens behind-the-scenes
The anchor also got his colleagues to solve a puzzle that he remembered among others from the episode.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter
The sharks believed that the entrepreneurs were selling the product at too little a price.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid a fortune for silver items because his dad was excited about them
The guest's collection was highly impressive, and Rick Harrison knew they'd be worth a lot.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets rare second shot at big win after producers realized their mistake
The player also posted on Instagram to express gratitude for the opportunity.
23 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'goodness me' after expert revealed the value of her vintage brooch
The guest did not know much about the item, including something about a pin behind it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself
It could have been an uncomfortable moment but Harvey made sure to make it hilarious.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant reveals what goes on behind the scenes during commercial breaks
A 1999 behind-the-scenes YouTube video also explained that late host Trebek had a stand-in who "walked the contestants through a mock game."
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' players share what really happens behind the scenes after you win a trip
Several winning contestants shared their experiences under a post on Reddit.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
The expert revealed that the item dated as far as back as the 1650s.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
The guest might have had high expectations, but they were quickly brought down to earth.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
The contestant was unable to contain her excitement and hugged the model.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
Two of the players got it right, and while the player who lost didn't mind, fans were not satisfied.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
Lisa celebrated her birthday in style with a perfect two-card guess to win the big prize.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
Rick Harrison did what he could to console the guest who said that he had lost faith in NASCAR.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
Both the guest and the expert were fascinated by how well the automaton worked.
5 days ago