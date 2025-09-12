'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today

The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.

"Jeopardy!" has been on TV for over 60 years and 41 seasons. As season 42 premiered on September 8, the show took fans down memory lane by sharing a blast from the past. In an Instagram post, the show shared ten photos from different eras, showing the drastic changes that the stage and the set have been through. The photos featured some iconic looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.

“The #Jeopardy! set is aging like fine wine. What’s your favorite look?” the caption of the post read. The first photo of the post showed Trebek standing in front of a reddish/brown set.

According to The Sun, this set featured on the show from 1984 to 1991, during the first stint of Trebek. Apart from the different color, the set also featured a bright orange shag carpeting on the stage, and not much was in the show's now-signature blue color. The third photo in the post showed the first drastic change that the stage went through. This was the first time that the blue color popped more on the set, with TV values having a color background. However, the podiums remained the same, but the color scheme of “Jeopardy!” lettering changed with a red backdrop.

The fourth photo featured the set that debuted in 1996 and was in use till 2002, as per The Sun. This set was fondly named the "sushi bar set" by the fans, as it featured more square panels and geometric accents. In a YouTube clip, Trebek introduced the new set in a "Celebrity Jeopardy!" episode, calling it the "new home" and saying he hoped fans felt "in the comfort of their very own den."

The final photos in the post featured the sets from the post-2013 era when "Jeopardy!" scored another facelift. The set took on more of the signature blue color, which resembles the set that is in use today. The key difference is that the host podium today is way farther from the contestants, and the color scheme has stuck around for over a decade.

The last of the photos in the post featured the set from the show’s 30th anniversary. This set took on a more modern look and was nearly all blue. While the podiums were still attached, the screen displayed a new logo with blue, pink, and orange bursts in the backdrop.

The last photo is the one that the current fans are familiar with. This is the set that Ken Jennings rules with a shiny blue floor and accents of pink, red, and white all around. The latest set of the show is completely digitized, with screens all over the place and a large "Jeopardy!" sign.

