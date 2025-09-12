ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today

The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of the set from an episode of "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy)
Screenshot of the set from an episode of "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy)

"Jeopardy!" has been on TV for over 60 years and 41 seasons. As season 42 premiered on September 8, the show took fans down memory lane by sharing a blast from the past. In an Instagram post, the show shared ten photos from different eras, showing the drastic changes that the stage and the set have been through. The photos featured some iconic looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.

“The #Jeopardy! set is aging like fine wine. What’s your favorite look?” the caption of the post read. The first photo of the post showed Trebek standing in front of a reddish/brown set.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

 

According to The Sun, this set featured on the show from 1984 to 1991, during the first stint of Trebek. Apart from the different color, the set also featured a bright orange shag carpeting on the stage, and not much was in the show's now-signature blue color. The third photo in the post showed the first drastic change that the stage went through. This was the first time that the blue color popped more on the set, with TV values having a color background. However, the podiums remained the same, but the color scheme of “Jeopardy!” lettering changed with a red backdrop. 

The fourth photo featured the set that debuted in 1996 and was in use till 2002, as per The Sun. This set was fondly named the "sushi bar set" by the fans, as it featured more square panels and geometric accents. In a YouTube clip, Trebek introduced the new set in a "Celebrity Jeopardy!" episode, calling it the "new home" and saying he hoped fans felt "in the comfort of their very own den."

The final photos in the post featured the sets from the post-2013 era when "Jeopardy!" scored another facelift. The set took on more of the signature blue color, which resembles the set that is in use today. The key difference is that the host podium today is way farther from the contestants, and the color scheme has stuck around for over a decade. 

The last of the photos in the post featured the set from the show’s 30th anniversary. This set took on a more modern look and was nearly all blue. While the podiums were still attached, the screen displayed a new logo with blue, pink, and orange bursts in the backdrop. 

The last photo is the one that the current fans are familiar with. This is the set that Ken Jennings rules with a shiny blue floor and accents of pink, red, and white all around. The latest set of the show is completely digitized, with screens all over the place and a large "Jeopardy!" sign.

More on Market Realist:

Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants

'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience

‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
It didn’t help that Alvin Rosales was playfully scolded by the host just before losing the Bonus Round.
2 hours ago
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
The player, Kate Stuntz, pulled off a miraculous win to take home over $68,000 and a trip to Iceland.
6 hours ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
The owner couldn’t believe the value of Jane Peterson’s "The Floats" gouache painting.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
3 days ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
5 days ago
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
COSTCO
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
Costco's executive membership costs $130 annually, and with it, you can enter the store up to an hour earlier on most days.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
Not only the contestants, but the audience also took a dig at the host with their survey responses.
6 days ago