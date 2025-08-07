'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about

ECONOMY & WORK
Photo of the Jeopardy! set (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)
"Jeopardy!" has been one of the most popular TV game shows for many years without a lot of changes to its format. In fact, the only thing about the show that may be considered relatively new is host Ken Jennings. However, a recent report in The US Sun suggests that the show will see a couple of changes. One of those is not something that fans of the show will enjoy very much, but the showrunners might have their hands tied.

via GIPHY

 

But, there will be no changes to the format of the show or how the game is played. As per an insider, there will only be minor changes to “jazz up” the 42nd season of the popular trivia show. The changes on the horizon are related to set design and the categories of the clues.

“But there will be new set pieces and, unfortunately for the fans, there will be some, perhaps even an increase, in sponsored categories. Producers know that’s not popular with fans, and quite frankly, a lot of the production team doesn’t like it either. But it’s part of the game. It helps with revenue and cross promotion, so it is what it is,” the insider added.

Screenshot showing Jennings talking to the players (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings talking to the players (Image source: Substack/Jeopardy!)

According to a TV Insider report, it is a category that is a part of the show only for promotional and advertising purposes. A lot of times, a product or a service will be advertised in this category. Sometimes, Hollywood stars read out the clues of a sponsored category if it’s there to promote a new movie or a TV show that they are in. A recent example of this is Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reading clues for the “Freakier Fridays” category to promote their upcoming film, Freakier Friday.

Fans of the show usually do not like the sponsored category, and they won’t be happy about the showrunners adding more of it in the new season. A couple of years ago, fans had a discussion about the matter on Reddit. One user posted about it in r/Jeopardy, which started the discussion. “There are some product placement categories that I don’t mind (much), like the ones that tie into a TV series or movie that reflect the brainy nature of Jeopardy!” the post read.

“Categories like 'Michael Strahan’s Skin Care Line' from early this season or 'Budweiser and Sports' from the 9/7 rerun are incredibly annoying,” it further read. Several fans shared a similar point of view. “It does bug me a bit when they finish the category, and then the host says, 'And you can watch [X], out in theaters this Friday,'" one user commented. “The only thing that really bugs me about it is that they seem obligated to go through all the questions in the sponsored categories in a round, but they're often longer video clues that eat up time,” added another.

