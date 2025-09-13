ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'

It would have been easy for Amy Schneider to respond harshly to the accusations, but she remained cool and collected.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Amy Schneider on Jeopardy! (Cover Image Source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Amy Schneider on Jeopardy! (Cover Image Source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

While there have been many champions on "Jeopardy!", only a few are as iconic and trailblazing as Amy Schneider. The trivia whiz from Ohio, who became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions," has used her platform to advocate for the community, but she still faces ridicule from haters on social media. It turns out, the trivia champ isn't afraid to offer a rebuttal either, as she roasted a troll on X (formerly Twitter) after he accused the producers of rigging the show to make Schneider win in a bid to promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In recent years, the criticism of DEI initiatives has been growing, and people, especially celebrities who advocate for the cause, have become targets of trolls on social media. Opponents often use “DEI” as a catch-all term of disapproval, and most recently, an X user who goes by @DingoGoat decided to target the "Jeopardy!" record holder. “Was Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider given insider help to boost DEI? Her 40-game streak raised eyebrows—did producers tip the scales?”  the troll wrote, implying that Schneider's winning streak was just a bid for the show to look good in the public eye. 

 

However, the accusation seems clearly illogical given that Schneider holds the record for second-longest winning streak on the show with 40 wins, trailing only Ken Jennings, who has a 74-game winning streak. Schneider first competed on Jeopardy! in November 2021 and went on to set a record for winning streaks. She also won the "J Tournament of Champions" in 2022, and she amassed over $1.5 million in winnings from the show by the time she was done with the buzzer. Thus, it is impossible for the accusations of the user on X to hold any real value.

While it would have been easy for Schneider to hit back harshly at the accusation, she chose to give the troll a taste of her deadpan wit. Schneider acknowledged @DingoGoat in the thread, writing, "Ooh, I actually have direct, first-hand information regarding this question! No, I was not. You don’t have to wonder about this anymore! Now you can do literally anything else with your life instead." 

 

This isn't the first time that Schneider has stood up for her community. Since her win, she gained immense fame, which she used to become a champion for transgender rights. She has used her platform for activism for the community, testifying against anti-transgender legislation and using her visibility to promote understanding and acceptance. In her book, "Who Is Amy Schneider?: Questions on Growing Up, Being Curious, and Winning It Big on Jeopardy!," she brought attention to the trans community and challenged negative stereotypes and harmful narratives to inspire millions. 

