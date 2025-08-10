'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself

Speaking to CBS News, Schneider shared how the show made her not care about her looks

"Jeopardy!" champions are known to gain iconic status among fans based on their knowledge and winning streaks. Amy Schneider is one such popular player known for her fearless gameplay. The player who is only second to Ken Jennings when it comes to the most wins in a row, is also the most successful woman contender on the show. She recently opened up about how her appearance on the show changed her perspective on life, especially her looks. Speaking to CBS News KPIX in the Bay Area, the former champion opened up about her experience.

Schneider recently embarked on a tour to celebrate Transgender Awareness Month and promote her book, "In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life." She was interviewed by the local news station during the tour, where she shared that "Jeopardy!" helped her not care too much about how she looked or sounded.

“It really sort of forced me to get over a lot of my doubts about my self-image and about my voice and everything else because I was on national television for a couple of months. Ever since then, I have really not worried about my appearance or anything else. I dress for myself and I look how I want to look, not how I think I have to to appeal to other people,” she told the local news station.

Schneider came out as a transgender woman during her run in 2021 and had transitioned in 2017. She won 40 consecutive games on the show, amassing a total of $1,382,800 during regular gameplay. She is regarded as one of the most famous and greatest champions on the show, ranking high on every list.

Since her appearance, Schneider has used her achievements and fame to speak about gender-affirming care and other transgender issues. At the event, which aimed to help LGBTQ+ leaders, she said, “Healthcare is being taken away from transgender kids in some places, and the movement behind that wants to take it away from all trans people everywhere.”

Screnshot showing Schneider's 37 day (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

“It’s only because we’ve come so far that it’s possible for these attacks to be happening," she added. She further expressed that her achievements feel incredibly meaningful as it has helped further the cause to help the community.

“To know that I have been able to do something, even inadvertently, to make trans people happy, to help them, to give them some sort of comfort with the struggles they’re going through, it’s just incredibly meaningful and it’s something I never thought would happen in life,” the first transgender contestant on Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions, stated.

More on Market Realist:

Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way

Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings

'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend