'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend

This wasn't the first time that fans were upset about contestants not recognizing a well-known personality.

“Jeopardy!” tests people's knowledge about trivia, be it about history, pop culture, or current affairs. But there are times when fans are let down by players who don't know the obvious answers to clues that most viewers could easily decode. During an episode of "Jeopardy!," none of the three contestants were able to recognize one of the greatest musicians to have ever come out of Canada. As a result, fans were left fuming on social media, and they didn't mince their words. The tirade against the contestants was seen on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, according to The Mirror US.

The three contestants on the day were Larissa Kelly, an editor from Richmond, Andrew He, a stay-at-home dad from Concord, and Sam Kavanaugh, an educator from Minneapolis. The Canadian artist that they failed to recognize was Gordon Lightfoot. He is considered by many to be the greatest songwriter to have come out of the country. He had become a global success in the folk-pop genre during the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Fans of the show took to X to slam the contestants for not knowing who Lightfoot was, and they weren’t kind with their words. “Gordon Lightfoot! Tonight's first scream!” one user posted on the platform. "Gordon Lightfoot cmon!" quipped a second user. "Nobody knew Gordon Lightfoot!?!" tweeted a third fan. Fans were also unhappy about the matter on Facebook. One user posted about the matter in a fan page for the musician and called it a “shame.”

He might not be a popular artist today, but there is no doubt that he was a legend in his genre. Lightfoot has written several popular and critically acclaimed songs, such as "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," and "If You Could Read My Mind." A lot of his records have also achieved gold and multi-platinum status. So, contestants on “Jeopardy!” not recognizing him truly came as a shock.

But only a section of the show’s fans were upset about the whole Lightfoot matter. The rest were quite impressed by the wealth of knowledge possessed by all three contestants. At the end of it, Andrew He was the man who won the show with a whopping $32,000 in his purse. His win booked his spot in the Invitational Tournament final, where he will go up against legendary “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider.

Schneider has achieved success on the game show before, becoming a champion in 2021 and etching her name into the show’s history. Both contestants also took part in the Tournament of Champions and enjoyed a certain degree of success.

Before the Lightfoot issue triggered outrage, fans of the show were also upset that contestants failed to understand clues about a former US President with a violent history.