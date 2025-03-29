ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings

After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
PUBLISHED 56 MINUTES AGO
Ken Jennings during his time as 'Jeopardy' player (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings during his time as 'Jeopardy' player (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)

Ken Jennings first gained attention and became popular among "Jeopardy!" fans as a contestant with a 74-game winning streak. Even as the former champion is now a host on the show, his record remains unbeaten. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former software developer debuted in June 2004 on the show and quickly garnered high ratings for the show while he racked up more than $1 million in winnings. "I would stand up behind a recliner that I pretended was a contestant podium," Jennings said while giving an insight into his preparations.

 

Jennings may have won the highest number of games, but he isn't the one who has raked in the highest amount of money on the show. According to Newsweek, Brad Rutter never missed a chance to win while playing with humans. After making his debut on October 3, 2000, the undefeated champion won $55,102 in five consecutive days. He returned in 2003 and conquered the Tournament of Champions by winning a million. He then won $2 million after competing in the Ultimate Tournament of Champions. Rutter then won All-Star Games and the Battle of the Decades, taking his earnings to a staggering $4,688,436.

 

Then there's James Holzhauer, who holds the record for being the undefeated single-game winner with an impressive $131,127 in earnings. After debuting in 2014, he went on to win 34 straight games. According to BBC, Holzhauer lost to Emma Boettcher in 2019, but his total earnings had gone up to $2.46 million by then. Amy Schneider comes next with total winnings worth $1,382,800 from 40 consecutive wins. According to Distractfy, Schneider lost in 2022 and yet returned to compete in the Tournament of Champions and won $250,000.  Matt Amodio has acquired the next position on the list by completing 38 games and collecting a total of $1,518,601.

 

Art historian David Madden impressed fans when he won $763,733 over 19 days. Cris Pannullo won $748,286 before being eliminated during the Tournament of Champions in 2024. Pannullo debuted on "Jeopardy!" in 2022 and remained undefeated for 21 games. After making her debut on the show in 2008, Larissa Kelly became the first woman contestant to earn the most consecutive wins. As per The Street, the history graduate collected approximately $222,597.

 

Matt Jackson made a breakthrough by winning $413,612 after competing in 13 consecutive games. The Washington-based paralegal collected $100,000 in 2015 after winning the Tournament of Champions. By 2019, Jackson had earned second place in All-Star Games. Lastly, radio host Mattea Roach is among the top winners after remaining unbeaten for 23 games between April to May 2022 and earning $560,983.

Here is the list of the top ten winners on 'Jeopardy!' with the highest amount of money won. 

*Brad Rutter — $4,938,436

*Ken Jennings – $4,370,700

*James Holzhauer – $2,962,216

*Amy Schneider — $1,632,800

*Matt Amodio — $1,518,601

*David Madden — $763,733

*Cris Pannullo — $748,286

*Larissa Kelly — $655,930

*Matt Jackson — $611,612

*Mattea Roach — $560,983

