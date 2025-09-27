ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win

Seven-day champion Paolo Pasco also ended up losing his crown to Steven Olsen in the episode.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestants attempting the question (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the contestants attempting the question (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" contestants often face flak for their lack of knowledge about certain movies and pop culture icons. But sometimes, the show's producers and the host, Ken Jennings, also mess up. Over the years, the show has featured several moments that are a matter of contention among fans. Most recently, an answer related to James Bond left a lot of fans fuming on social media.

via GIPHY

 

During the episode, Paolo Pasco was against Steven Olson and Hebah Uddin, according to a TV Insider report. At the time, Pasco had won seven straight games and had earned a whopping seven-day total of $195,717. He was on track to win an eighth game and had the lead for the first 15 clues. However, things changed by the end of the episode, and one of the clues responsible for that was related to James Bond.

The clue read, “From an N64 game: ‘Recover the pirate helicopter & get to the bottom of this. You are licensed to kill.'” Pasco answered the question, “What is GoldenEye?” However, this was not deemed correct. Olson buzzed in next and answered, “What is 007 GoldenEye?” Unfortunately, even that was considered incorrect. The correct answer was then revealed, and it made fans lose their cool.

 

“It pains me to say this because you were so close,” host Ken Jennings said. “GoldenEye is the movie, GoldenEye 007 is the game.” Fans of the show took to Reddit to voice their disappointment as they believed the contestants’ answers should have been accepted. “Y'all got robbed on that GoldenEye clue,” one fan commented. “Terrible ruling, and it appears contradictory to show prior use,” quipped another.

“"GoldenEye" absolutely should have been accepted, and "007 GoldenEye" probably should have been too. On the box art, the way the logo is stylized doesn't clearly indicate whether the 007 is supposed to come before or after GoldenEye, and on the title screen, there's no 007 at all; the in-game name of the game is just GoldenEye,” one observant viewer wrote.

 

By this point, Olson was only $400 behind Pasco, who had $4,000 in the purse. The former then found the first Daily Double in Double Jeopardy, and there was no turning back from there. As the episode went on, Pasco’s dreams of an eighth straight win came crashing down as Olson took a dominant lead. By the end of the episode, he had won $19,601, beating the seven-day champion, who had accumulated $17,401.

Olson’s fantastic form carried into his second day on the show as he became a two-day winner after winning $26,804. That brought his two-day total up to $46,406. He will be hoping for a long streak, much like Pasco had before him.

More on Market Realist

'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor

'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite

'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
The showrunners asked the question and the contestants had fun with it.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
The whole train set was made in the 1920s by one of the most iconic toy companies of all time.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
Harvey had hoped for one person to answer, and not five people all at once.
8 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
Seven-day champion Paolo Pasco also ended up losing his crown to Steven Olsen in the episode.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
Corcoran wanted to do the deal with Cuban, but left him out at the entrepreneurs' request.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
While the other Sharks bowed out, Cuban saw great potential in SORx.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
The expert was just doing his job but the guest did not agree with his valuation at all.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
The entrepreneurs made fun of Mark Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
Rick Harrison was confused by the effort someone would make for an unsuccessful smuggling attempt.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
The contestant said that he used a bag of flour to practice parenting before his kid was born.
2 days ago
‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment
The player decided to trust her gut rather than listen to the audience, and ended up winning big.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention
The entrepreneur was offered multiple deals and wanted to call his wife for advice.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets Rolling Stones icon's jacket by paying a fortune for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets Rolling Stones icon's jacket by paying a fortune for it
The pawn shop owner got exactly the deal that he wanted for the iconic jacket.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets excited about 16th century cannon — but there was one problem
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets excited about 16th century cannon — but there was one problem
The guest wanted $3,000 for it but had to go home empty-handed after the appraisal.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer
The question itself was so hilarious that the answers were funny as well.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000
The contestant had his dad on the show who added more pressure on his son.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
The host believed that a man could get into trouble for saying such things to a partner.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
The contestants took up too much time to decide whether they would pass or play.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
The guest had wanted $3,000 before she learned that it was not a genuine item.
5 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
When Harvey roasted Jason Ritter and Tyler Ritter, their stepmom chose to take a step back.
5 days ago