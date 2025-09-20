ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite

He might have dethroned Scott Riccardi last season but fans still have a lot of complaints.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing "Jeopardy!" champion Jonathan Hugendubler (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing "Jeopardy!" champion Jonathan Hugendubler (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Contestants on "Jeopardy!" have come under fire from fans for several reasons, such as sexist comments and their gameplay. But Jonathan Hugendubler, a popular contestant on the show who returned for another season, is facing flak for something entirely different. It turns out that he has been receiving harsh criticism for his buzzer technique.

via GIPHY

 

Fans do not like the way Hugendubler presses his buzzer before answering questions on the show. Unlike most other contestants, he uses both his hands to grip the buzzer and presses down hard. In fact, he presses down on it so hard sometimes that his arms shake, as per a TV Insider report. Several fans found this annoying, and they made their feelings known in the comments section of a post on Facebook.

Screenshot of the comments from the post (Image source: Facebook | Jeopardy Fan Group)
Screenshot of the comments from the post (Image source: Facebook | Jeopardy Fan Group)

The post was made in a group called ‘Jeopardy Fan Group’, and it read, “Was it wrong to hope for one and done for the giant killer?” It referred to Hugendubler, who had beaten super champion Scott Riccardi the season before. “Probably the absolute worst buzzer jerker of all time!” one fan commented. “He’s gonna have a stroke on set,” quipped another. “I am not a fan. He's too hyper,” one more user wrote.

Screenshot showing Jonathan Hugendubler (extreme left) on
Screenshot showing Jonathan Hugendubler (extreme left) on "Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

“If he knows the answers, he earns and deserves the win, but his buzzer technique is quite annoying!!!” another fan opined. “I think he’s hitting the buzzer so quickly and repeatedly that it’s not connecting!” they added. However, no matter how one may feel about Hugendubler’s buzzer technique, there is no doubt that his win in the season before was one that was loved by most fans.

The Final Jeopardy, which made him champion, was also the last round of season 41. The category was called ‘20th century names.’ The clue read, “According to one obituary, in 1935 he owned 13 magazines, 8 radio stations, 2 movie companies, and $56 million in real estate.” A contestant named Charlotte Cooper, who had $7,800 in the bank, revealed her answer first.

She had written, “Who is Hearst?” That was the correct answer. The contestant had bet all her money and was able to double it to $15,600. Hugendubler was next, and he, too, answered correctly. He had $14,000 in the bank and bet $9,601. As a result, his purse now contained $23,601. This was only a dollar more than what Riccardi had. The then-super champion answered incorrectly, and that gave the win to Hugendubler.

The contestant was overwhelmed with emotion after realizing that he was a “Jeopardy!” champion, and the first thing he did was go over and hug Riccardi. It showed the immense respect he had for his competitor, which is always a great thing to see.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'

'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today

'Jeopardy' champion reveals the lesson from Alex Trebek that helped him build his career

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
The host had to ask the contestant what was wrong with her after hearing the answer.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
He might have dethroned Scott Riccardi last season but fans still have a lot of complaints.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
As the player Eric Handzel failed to get the seemingly easy puzzle, fans were left a bit disappointed.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it
The shark took a chance on the company that all of her peers called too small to be investable.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100 for an unwanted toy that guest picked up from garage sale
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100 for an unwanted toy that guest picked up from garage sale
The guest was happy with what he got as he had no idea about the value of the toy.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
Harrison might have believed in himself but the guest's technique was flawless.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 but his father's laughter took everyone by surprise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 but his father's laughter took everyone by surprise
The player wasn't too upset about the final result of his bonus round.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy recording of JFK's angry conversation with seller himself
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy recording of JFK's angry conversation with seller himself
The guest wanted $100,000 but was not able to get an offer, through no fault of his own.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal
The company basically produces dolls that require some knowledge of coding to operate.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle
The viewers were sympathetic to the player, Vandana Patel, after her heartbreaking loss.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium
The host proceeded to ask a hilarious question, which made the whole round immensely entertaining.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment
The round was filled with hilarious answers that cracked the host up often.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant picks letters most players won't — ends up winning a Mazda car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant picks letters most players won't — ends up winning a Mazda car
The contestant was super excited to have made it to the Bonus Round and he won big.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans
Corey Harrison was interested for a bit but that price immediately made him say no.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married
Drew Carey tried making a bet with the contestant but she was not having it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey confused by player's answer about chicken in magician's pants
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey confused by player's answer about chicken in magician's pants
Steve Harvey was left stunned by the answer and had to question the entire family.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer
Steve Harey forced the contestants hiding to come out and address the situation.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest says he 'almost fainted' after hearing the value of his vintage handcuffs
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest says he 'almost fainted' after hearing the value of his vintage handcuffs
Rick Harrison were creeped out by the handcuffs but still wanted to buy them.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban praised the 'healthiest tuna available' yet no one invested in it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban praised the 'healthiest tuna available' yet no one invested in it
Cuban was interested in the tech side of the company but was annoyed when his doubts got no answers.
5 days ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant loses a car because of one word, then lets out a loud groan
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant loses a car because of one word, then lets out a loud groan
She had already won more than $21,000 and a trip to Portugal before heading to the round.
6 days ago