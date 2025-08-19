Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back

"Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints," a fan pointed out on Reddit.

"Jeopardy!" has been popular among American viewers for decades, and during this time, a lot has changed on the show, along with its host. Although fans are largely happy with the changes, including Ken Jennings as host, they wish that a decade-old custom that was once popular could be revived. "Will Jeopardy ever travel to other US states again to tape episodes for certain tournaments?" u/Gravity9802 asked on Reddit. The fan continued to point out that 'Jeopardy!' initially held the tradition of taping key tournaments outside of the main studio. However, after 2016, it was abruptly halted.

"They used to do this for some tournaments like the College & Teen championship many years ago. I think the last time Jeopardy was taping shows somewhere outside of their main studio was in 2016 for the Teacher’s Tournament…ever since then, they haven’t gone anywhere else. Do you think we’ll see episodes taped outside of California?" Several viewers expressed their opinions, with many pointing to budget constraints as a primary cause of "Jeopardy!" going off the road and production sticking to the studio. "Never say never, but it doesn't seem to be a priority for the team right now. They seem to be using the "Jeopardy! Live" events as well as the bar trivia league to give the brand an in-person footprint outside Culver City. Not quite the same as taking the show on the road, but also much less expensive," u/853fisher highlighted.

A few of them revealed that "Wheel of Fortune" also followed the same format, but later met a similar fate. "Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints. From Season 14 to Season 18, they went on the road at least twice during the season. In Season 19, they only went on the road once, and that was for the College Championship (likely it was because of the metallic set debuting two months after the season kicked off). Season 20 was the last time they taped two events on the road (2003 College Championship and 2004 Kids Week and Power Players Week)," u/MattHanson1990 shared.

He went on to note that "Jeopardy!" stopped taping out of the studio after season 25. "In Season 27, the IBM Challenge was taped at the Watson Research Center. Then, in Season 28, the semifinals and finals of the 2012 Teen Tournament and Power Players Week were at DAR Constitution Hall. Seasons 29-31 had no road shows," the fan wrote. He also claimed that the season 30 semifinals and finals of the Battle of the Decades tournament, and a week of celebrity matches, were originally supposed to be taped at Madison Square Garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

Meanwhile, host Ken Jennings teased that the upcoming season might look a lot different. Sharing a post on Instagram with the caption, "POV you’re back in the studio about to walk onstage to kick off the forthcoming season 42 of @jeopardy!" he hinted that viewers might witness some noticeable changes to the set. The pictures showcased the set drenched in red lights instead of the traditional blue.

