'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings names two shows where he can achieve another 74-game winning streak

Ken Jennings recently won $1 million on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' and says he could do it again.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The ultimate king of trivia, Ken Jennings, is one of the most successful game show contestants in history with his unbeaten record of 74 consecutive wins on "Jeopardy!" Luckily for his fans, it seems like the game show host has no plans of slowing down as he recently won $1 million alongside Matt Damon on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" With that under his belt, Jennings recently shared that there are two more game shows where he can confidently create another 74-game winning streak.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

In a recent video shared by Jeopardy! on social media, Jennings answered the most frequently asked fan questions from around the world. One of the fans in the video asked Jennings what other game shows he would want to compete on. “I’ve never been on Family Feud, never been on Password,” Jennings said in response. “I secretly think I could have like a 74-game streak on both of those," he further added. 

Screenshots showing Ken Jennings answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing Ken Jennings answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

This isn't the first time that the host expressed his interest in appearing on "Family Feud." Previously, he had shared that it was his “lifelong dream” to be on the show led by Steve Harvey. “I feel like my lifelong dream has not yet been fulfilled to be on the Feud. Like, I just want to be on Family Feud. That’s my only dream,” he said during another behind-the-scenes Q&A video on Instagram.  

Jennings had shared that he grew up watching the show and had even planned how his family could run for a spot. “When I was a kid, and my little sister was born, I was so excited because now there were five of us in our family, and we were the right size to be on Family Feud," he shared. He added that the idea was shot down by his mother, as his sister was only a few months old at the time.  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

 

While Jennings is keen to win big on the Feud, it won't be technically possible as the show only allows each family to play for only five games, at most. The other show, however, does provide Jennings an opportunity to replicate his record. "Password," which was revived in 2022, allows contestants to win consecutively, but no celebrity has done so. While Jennings can appear on 74 episodes, it may not be possible, given his busy schedule with "Jeopardy!" Furthermore, the show is yet to be renewed for a third season.

Apart from this, Jennings was also asked how different it was to be behind the podium as a contestant and as a host. To this, he shared that hosting was a little more difficult in some ways, but it is way less intense. He said that the contestants are under immense pressure as the show goes through three players almost every hour. "The attrition rate there is brutal," he said. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

 

Jennings had previously stated that he talks to the contestants backstage to help them calm their nerves before getting in front of all the lights and cameras. 

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'

'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself

