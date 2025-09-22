ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor

Fans were furious after all three contestants failed to recognize the actor who voiced Darth Vader.
PUBLISHED 34 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the reaction of the players to the question and Ken Jennings revealing the answer (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
"Jeopardy!" contestants are usually slammed for problematic comments and techniques on the buzzer. But sometimes the lack of knowledge when it comes to pop culture is what triggers fans the most. In the most recent instance that left fans huffing and puffing, all three contestants failed to recognize Hollywood actor James Earl Jones. This left the fans disappointed, and they slammed the contestants for missing out on the important clue.

Screenshot showing the reaction of the contestants to the clue (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
In the episode from September 15, the long-running game show featured the three contestants answering questions in a category filled with "Sesame Street" questions. After a player chose the category for $400, the show's character Oscar the Grouch appeared on screen to read the clue, "Throughout the years, lots of people have stopped by to visit Sesame Street, like Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings. Why can't they leave a grouch alone? But the very first was this guy, who recited the alphabet for us." While the character read the clue, a black and white picture of James Earl Jones appeared on the screen.

Screenshot showing the picture of James Earl Jones (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Once Grouch was done reading the clue, the buzzer sounded for the contestants to answer it. However, all three of the players stared at the screen blankly. While it seemed like the champion, Pasco was trying hard to jog his memory, but none of them was able to come up with a name. Following a brief moment of silence from all three contestants, host Ken Jennings said, "That's James Earl Jones!"

Screenshot showing Jennings revealing the answer (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Jones was a prominent Hollywood figure whose voice was linked to some of the most memorable moments in film history. The clue featured on "Jeopardy!" just over one year after his death on September 9, 2024. The legendary actor was nominated for an Academy Award for the 1970s film, "The Great White Hope", and his popularity increased after he voiced the character of Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise and Mufasa in "The Lion King". Jones was also the first celebrity guest to appear on Jeopardy! in 1969, according to Newsweek.  

Thus, it was hard for the fans to swallow the fact that none of the three contestants could recognize the legend. "Nobody knew James Earl Jones, straight to jail," wrote one fan, @mrk131982, in the comments of the show's Instagram post. "So excuse me, you know Rocco The Rock, but you don't know James Earl Jones? I weep," added another fan @2b_honest. 

Screenshot of a comment talking about the clue (Image source: Instagram/@americanmegalo)
Many couldn't believe that the players had never heard of the legendary characters that Jones voiced, either. "How do they not know Monsterpiece Theater and James Earl Jones? But Rocco trash talk reaching jeopardy is peak!" suggested @traceybaptistewrites

