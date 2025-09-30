'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak

In a recent video on Instagram, the current host of the show harshly criticized his own clothing choices.

Ken Jennings had arguably the greatest run of all time on "Jeopardy!" Back in 2004, the current host of the show was a contestant, and he went on to record a 74-game winning streak. No one has even come close to breaking that record since. It is something that Jennings must be mighty proud of. However, not every aspect of that historic run was good, according to the host. Recently, he revealed that he was disappointed with his choice of clothes at the time.

Jennings was not happy with his fashion choices, as per a report in E! News. He recently shared a video on Instagram, critiquing the clothes he wore on the show as a contestant. The first outfit was a beige shirt and a Coca-Cola-patterned tie. “If I’m seeing that right, that is a terrible tie and really it’s a color of shirt I would never wear. I guess if you like Coca-Cola, you’re into that outfit. That’s really unfortunate,” he said.

He also said that it would have been better had he worn a sweater over the shirt. The next look was of him wearing a cream-colored shirt with a pinstripe jacket and, once again, a colorful tie. Jennings liked the fact that he wore a jacket in this one, but was not a fan of the tie here either. He said that he had purchased it for cheap when he lived in South Korea.

Ken Jennings during his time as 'Jeopardy' player (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)

“A lot of these were just kind of cheap dollar ties, probably from when I lived in Korea, and you could get knockoff clothes for cheap. I bet no tie here costs more than $3 American, and it really shows,” Jennings explained. Next up was a picture of him in a dark red shirt with a horizontally patterned tie, but the “Jeopardy!” host was not a fan.

“Horizontal stripes, so it’s not exactly slimming. It does go with the shirt, but in an unpleasant way. Looks like I’m wearing the Empire State building on my chest,” he added. This was followed by a picture of Jennings in a striped shirt, a checkered tie, and a plain jacket, which he believed was an okay look. However, the 51-year-old was not a fan of his facial expression.

Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

“Look at that thousand-yard stare,” he said. “That is actually an okay look. It’s just a nice striped shirt. The checkered tie is alright, but it looks like some kid wearing his dad’s clothes and not blinking.” Next up was a bright yellow shirt and a tie with what seemed like several faces on it. Jennings said that he was surprised the showrunners let him wear that on the set.

“I think I was just trying to vary as much as possible because I thought, ‘Oh, you don’t want to wear the same six shirts, the audience will catch on to that.’ So instead, I wore new, worse shirts,” he added.

