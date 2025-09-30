ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak

In a recent video on Instagram, the current host of the show harshly criticized his own clothing choices.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Ken Jennings had arguably the greatest run of all time on "Jeopardy!" Back in 2004, the current host of the show was a contestant, and he went on to record a 74-game winning streak. No one has even come close to breaking that record since. It is something that Jennings must be mighty proud of. However, not every aspect of that historic run was good, according to the host. Recently, he revealed that he was disappointed with his choice of clothes at the time.

Jennings was not happy with his fashion choices, as per a report in E! News. He recently shared a video on Instagram, critiquing the clothes he wore on the show as a contestant. The first outfit was a beige shirt and a Coca-Cola-patterned tie. “If I’m seeing that right, that is a terrible tie and really it’s a color of shirt I would never wear. I guess if you like Coca-Cola, you’re into that outfit. That’s really unfortunate,” he said.

He also said that it would have been better had he worn a sweater over the shirt. The next look was of him wearing a cream-colored shirt with a pinstripe jacket and, once again, a colorful tie. Jennings liked the fact that he wore a jacket in this one, but was not a fan of the tie here either. He said that he had purchased it for cheap when he lived in South Korea.

Ken Jennings during his time as 'Jeopardy' player (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings during his time as 'Jeopardy' player (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)

“A lot of these were just kind of cheap dollar ties, probably from when I lived in Korea, and you could get knockoff clothes for cheap. I bet no tie here costs more than $3 American, and it really shows,” Jennings explained. Next up was a picture of him in a dark red shirt with a horizontally patterned tie, but the “Jeopardy!” host was not a fan.

“Horizontal stripes, so it’s not exactly slimming. It does go with the shirt, but in an unpleasant way. Looks like I’m wearing the Empire State building on my chest,” he added. This was followed by a picture of Jennings in a striped shirt, a checkered tie, and a plain jacket, which he believed was an okay look. However, the 51-year-old was not a fan of his facial expression.

Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/ABC)
Screenshot showing Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/ABC)

“Look at that thousand-yard stare,” he said. “That is actually an okay look. It’s just a nice striped shirt. The checkered tie is alright, but it looks like some kid wearing his dad’s clothes and not blinking.” Next up was a bright yellow shirt and a tie with what seemed like several faces on it. Jennings said that he was surprised the showrunners let him wear that on the set.

“I think I was just trying to vary as much as possible because I thought, ‘Oh, you don’t want to wear the same six shirts, the audience will catch on to that.’ So instead, I wore new, worse shirts,” he added.

More on Market Realist

'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win

'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show

'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak
In a recent video on Instagram, the current host of the show harshly criticized his own clothing choices.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest
The shark believed that he was the best man for the job and got the deal he wanted.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times
The host had no idea about most of the other Disney movies.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
Fans of the show were disappointed with the loss but it was still a good attempt.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
Mr. Wonderful said that he wanted to make things interesting and changed his offer at the last minute.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
The contestant had said at first that he wasn't worried about the consequences.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
The host spoke during the time alloted to the contestant to answer, causing it to run out.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment
The contestant did not expect the game to have such a twist and was over the moon.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle
The contestant was quicker than most people who find the round challenging.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000
The guest wanted way too much money from Harrison for the car, and the latter said no.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do
Steve Harvey could not control his laughter after hearing the answer for several seconds.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name
The entrepreneurs had a good reputation as they had founded a successful ice-cream brand earlier.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans console contestant who fumbled an easy puzzle and cost him a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans console contestant who fumbled an easy puzzle and cost him a car
The contestant had played well to get to the bonus round with more than $22,000 in the purse.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
The showrunners asked the question and the contestants had fun with it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
The whole train set was made in the 1920s by one of the most iconic toy companies of all time.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
Harvey had hoped for one person to answer, and not five people all at once.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
Seven-day champion Paolo Pasco also ended up losing his crown to Steven Olsen in the episode.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
Corcoran wanted to do the deal with Cuban, but left him out at the entrepreneurs' request.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
While the other Sharks bowed out, Cuban saw great potential in SORx.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
The expert was just doing his job but the guest did not agree with his valuation at all.
4 days ago