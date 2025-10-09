'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything

None of the three contestants wagered anything in the final round, which was a first.

"Jeopardy!" has been popular on air for decades, but even today, the show gives its fans moments that were never witnessed on the screen before. Recently, even Ken Jennings was surprised as the show ended in a way that it had never done before. On the Final Jeopardy, none of the contestants wagered a single dollar, making it a rather surprising occurrence. As per a TV Insider report, this was the first time that something like this had happened.

Screenshots showing the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The game was won by TJ Fisher, who was also the defending champion, with a one-day total of $15,089. He was up against Roberto Carabeo and Ellie Baker. Before Double Jeopardy, Fisher took the lead and maintained it quite well over his competitors. Until that point, he had $8,100 in his purse, while Carabeo was second with $1,20,0, and Baker was in third with $800.

Baker did a good job in Double Jeopardy as she answered two questions correctly, and Carabeo got one wrong. That allowed her to slot into second place. But that’s not where her luck ran out. She found the Daily Double on the third clue and, despite being hesitant about her answer, got it right and earned $5,600. The distance to the first place was getting smaller and smaller, thanks to Baker’s great form.

Screenshot showing the contestant Ellie Baker. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

She was even able to take the lead for a brief moment later on in the round, but Fisher stormed back after he found a Daily Double on the ninth clue. By the time the final round came around, the defending champion had a commanding lead with $23,800 in the bank. Baker was second with $10,000, and Carabeo had to settle for third place with $800. Now, it was time for Final Jeopardy.

The category for this round was ‘Groundbreaking Drama’ and the clue read, “Act I of this 1879 play opens in a room with ‘a small sofa’, ‘a small table’ & ‘a cabinet with china and other small objects.'” The contestants wrote down their answers before Jennings asked Carabeo what he wrote. “What is A Doll’s House?” was what he had written, and it was correct. However, he had wagered $0, and so, he won nothing.

Screenshot showing host Ken Jennings. (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Next up was Baker with $10,000, and she had written, “What is The Glass Menagerie?” which was incorrect. She, too, had not wagered anything, and so she did not lose any money. Finally, Fisher revealed his answer, which was, “What is Uncle Vanya?” That was also incorrect, but even he had not wagered anything.

“No one wanted to wager a thing, and that means TJ Fisher is a two-day champion with $38,889,” Jennings announced. Fisher became a two-day champion of the show, and the fans, for the first time, saw no one wager a single dollar in Final Jeopardy.

More on Market Realist

'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak

'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win