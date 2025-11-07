'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'

Joseph Evans dethroned poet, Joyelle McSweeney to become the new champion.

Becoming a champion on "Jeopardy!" has turned people into legends on the show and even paved the way for its current host, Ken Jennings, to attain TV stardom. The latest contestant to scale success on the show is a middle school teacher named Joseph Evans, who became the champion with his one-day total of $15,529 in a thrilling game. After his win, he spoke to ABC7 News, expressing how overwhelming everything was after his victory.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Evans went up against Joyelle McSweeney, a poet and the reigning champion from South Bend, Indiana, and Aaron Himmel, a stay-at-home dad, former executive producer of "The Brutalist", from Long Island, New York. McSweeney, who had a one-day total of $17,700 after a runaway game, returned to face steep competition from the two men, who seemed to be prepared to challenge her crown. In the end, Evan bested Himmel in the very end, to emerge as the new champion.

Speaking to his local ABC news station, Evans expressed that he wanted to get on the show forever, but finally got the courage to try out, in his middle age. “I think 95% of Jeopardy! Contestants all watched it when we were growing up, and we all were yelling at the TV, the answers. And I just figured it was time, in my middle age, that was time to take the test," he said to the outlet. He further admitted that he was "proud to be a nerd" and that he loved his job. “I like teaching middle school. I don’t say exactly how many years I’ve been teaching, but I tell the kids more than 10,” he added.

Screenshot showing Evans after his wicket (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Evans, the middle Global Humanities teacher, started off well as he took a $2,000 lead over McSweeney. While Himmel briefly took the overall lead with $5,600, Evans trailed close behind with $5,400, according to TV Insider. Himmel eventually stretched his lead by getting the second Daily Double and got into the lead with $15,000, going into Final Jeopardy. Evans and McSweeney trailed with $9,000 and $3,600, respectively.

Screenshot showing McSweeney during the Final Jeopardy (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The category in Final Jeopardy was "Literary Characters," and the clue read, “‘Assure me that I yet may change these shadows you have shown me, by an altered life!’ says this man.” Evans got the correct answer, "Who is Ebenezer Scrooge?", after wagering $6,529. He became the new champion with a total of $15,529.

Screenshot showing Evans during Final Jeopardy (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Evans told the local news outlet that the support has been overwhelming since he announced his appearance on the show. “I’ve been blown away by the support, by people asking when I’m going to be on. It really was a dream come true. The other thing about Jeopardy! is that you only get on once, you can’t come back later, or unless they want you back, like, that’s your one shot. So you better enjoy it, and I really did,” Evans said.

More on Market Realist:

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'

'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career