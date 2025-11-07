ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'

Joseph Evans dethroned poet, Joyelle McSweeney to become the new champion.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Joseph Evans on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Joseph Evans on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Becoming a champion on "Jeopardy!" has turned people into legends on the show and even paved the way for its current host, Ken Jennings, to attain TV stardom. The latest contestant to scale success on the show is a middle school teacher named Joseph Evans, who became the champion with his one-day total of $15,529 in a thrilling game. After his win, he spoke to ABC7 News, expressing how overwhelming everything was after his victory.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Evans went up against Joyelle McSweeney, a poet and the reigning champion from South Bend, Indiana, and Aaron Himmel, a stay-at-home dad, former executive producer of "The Brutalist", from Long Island, New York. McSweeney, who had a one-day total of $17,700 after a runaway game, returned to face steep competition from the two men, who seemed to be prepared to challenge her crown. In the end, Evan bested Himmel in the very end, to emerge as the new champion.

Speaking to his local ABC news station, Evans expressed that he wanted to get on the show forever, but finally got the courage to try out, in his middle age. “I think 95% of Jeopardy! Contestants all watched it when we were growing up, and we all were yelling at the TV, the answers. And I just figured it was time, in my middle age, that was time to take the test," he said to the outlet. He further admitted that he was "proud to be a nerd" and that he loved his job. “I like teaching middle school. I don’t say exactly how many years I’ve been teaching, but I tell the kids more than 10,” he added.

Screenshot showing Evans after his wicket (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Evans after his wicket (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Evans, the middle Global Humanities teacher, started off well as he took a $2,000 lead over McSweeney. While Himmel briefly took the overall lead with $5,600, Evans trailed close behind with $5,400, according to TV Insider. Himmel eventually stretched his lead by getting the second Daily Double and got into the lead with $15,000, going into Final Jeopardy. Evans and McSweeney trailed with $9,000 and $3,600, respectively. 

Screenshot showing McSweeney during the Final Jeopardy (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing McSweeney during the Final Jeopardy (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

The category in Final Jeopardy was "Literary Characters," and the clue read, “‘Assure me that I yet may change these shadows you have shown me, by an altered life!’ says this man.” Evans got the correct answer, "Who is Ebenezer Scrooge?", after wagering $6,529. He became the new champion with a total of $15,529.

Screenshot showing Evans during Final Jeopardy (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Evans during Final Jeopardy (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Evans told the local news outlet that the support has been overwhelming since he announced his appearance on the show. “I’ve been blown away by the support, by people asking when I’m going to be on. It really was a dream come true. The other thing about Jeopardy! is that you only get on once, you can’t come back later, or unless they want you back, like, that’s your one shot. So you better enjoy it, and I really did,” Evans said.

More on Market Realist: 

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy in moving tribute: 'Miss you'

'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'

'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
Joseph Evans dethroned poet, Joyelle McSweeney to become the new champion.
2 hours ago
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
NEWS
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
Following Huang's striking comment, Nvidia took to X to soften the blow.
2 hours ago
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
NEWS
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
Musk has to achieve a few objectives to win the support of Tesla shareholders.
17 hours ago
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
COSTCO
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
The FDA issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Listeria contamination.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
Fans expressed that they too were stumped by the unusually tough puzzle.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player makes stunning comeback — wins a car after he almost lost everything
Despite landing on 'Lose Everything' twice, LeRoy Quinn won the biggest prize.
1 day ago
Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans
NEWS
Trump's OBBBA offers $10,000 tax rebate on car loans — but here's why it's useless for most Americans
According to AOL's calculations, the rebate is a niche perk catering to people with high incomes.
2 days ago
Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients
NEWS
Trump admin warns grocery stores against offering discounts to SNAP recipients
The directive comes after the Trump administration froze SNAP Payments from November 1.
2 days ago
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one
COSTCO
Costco is giving members huge car deals this Christmas — here’s how to get one
The retailer is offering special discounts to its Gold Star, Business, or Executive level Members.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'
Fans were shocked and tickled to see the issue blow out of proportion on social media.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
Apart from acing clues on Jeopardy!, Levine has a long list of TV accolades.
6 days ago
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
NEWS
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
The TikTok creator was shocked to find out how generous Home Depot is.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
Harvey wasn't impressed with what the show's audience had to say about him.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
The owner of the model Marklin Puritan boat promised never to put it in her swimming pool again.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
The contestant, Abi McLaughlin, entertained the viewers throughout the night with her gameplay.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
The contestant, Stephen James, couldn't stop yelling and giggling after his big win.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
Harvey had a hard time roasting the players who kept coming up with smart answers.
7 days ago
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
WALMART
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
The video showed how the new tech takes even more time to unlock doors.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
Harvey later regretted clapping for the controversial answer, being a married man.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
Harvey was very invested in the game and reacted to every answer with enthusiasm.
Oct 30, 2025