'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings apologizes after latest clue causes backlash: 'I hope he'll forgive me'

Fans were shocked and tickled to see the issue blow out of proportion on social media.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots of the apology (Cover image source: TilTok | Jeopardy)

"Jeopardy!" producers, its host and contestants have come under fire on multiple occasions for the kind of questions and even problematic answers on the show. After one such controversial episode, the show issued a formal apology after a clue about a famous TikTok character, "John Pork," sparked backlash from fans. In a segment of the show, host Ken Jennings read out a clue that called the creator's content "AI-generated." To make things worse, Jennings even made a joke, saying that he had no idea who or what the clue was about. Now, Jennings has issued an apology addressing the issue and taking responsibility for the mistake.

Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy' 2025. ( Image Source: YouTube/Jeopardy)

In the episode that was aired on October 24, Jennings was running the game as usual when a contestant asked for a clue under the category, “Daddy is there really a…” Jennings then read the clue, “No: A.I. Generated The TikTok Image of this pig/human eventually killed by Tim Cheese.” As the camera panned to the contestants, all of them looked blank, and none of them buzzed in. Jennings admitted, “I didn’t understand any of that,” making the audience laugh. He then revealed he answered, "Who is John Pork?"

Screenshot showing the Ken Jennings' reaction and the clue (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

While Jennings made the audience laugh, the remark sparked outrage on social media, with fans calling out the show for referring to the creator's content as AI-generated. For context, John Pork is a viral internet figure known for his digitally created image of a man and pig hybrid. With a pig's nose, tail, and a man's body, the creator went viral in 2020, and three years later, rumours spread that he was killed, sparking the "RIP John Pork" trend on TikTok. However, the creator's account is still active, and he continues to post videos, some of which are influenced by AI.

Following Jennings' remarks, viewers took to social media to correct the host. "People are joking, but calling John Pork AI is a genuine mistake from the writers that needs addressing," wrote @sewer_raft on TikTok. “John Pork predates AI; this is wrong,” added another user, @ifoughtahouseonce_. With fans calling out the show, "Jeopardy!" released an official apology to "Mr Pork".

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: TikTok/@_16181532515141215201518)

Jennings set the record straight, apologising to the viewers. “When we played a clue recently on Jeopardy! About John Pork, I remarked that ‘I didn’t understand a word of it.’ Well, I’ve had the chance to learn quite a bit since that clue aired about the late Mr. Pork, including the fact that some viewers took exception with our description of him as AI-generated," he said.

Screenshots showing Jennings issuing an apology (Image source: TikTok/Jeopardy!)

He further added, “Now, even though AI is used heavily in many of his TikToks, it’s possible that wasn’t the best wording to refer to his original appearances." The host went on to formally apologise to the character. He said, "John, I hope you’ll forgive me and all of us at Jeopardy! for any insult we may have committed against you or your memory.”

@jeopardy Replying to @JoeG zz 🤭 Sorry to this pork. #Jeopardy! #JohnPork #KenJennings ♬ original sound - Jeopardy!

While the show took accountability, fans were still shocked to see Jennings referring to the character as "the late Mr. Pork".  "No way this is how I find out John Pork died," wrote @chris__topher___ in the comments of the apology video. However, some did see the fun in all the fuss. "I never thought I’d see the day Jeopardy is taking accountability for John Pork of all things 😭😭😭" added  @kimfeasts.

Oct 27, 2025