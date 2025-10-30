ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show

The rumor had never been substantiated with facts but it still swirled around for many years.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of the set from an episode of "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy)
Screenshot of the set from an episode of "Jeopardy!" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy)

"Jeopardy!" fans are, at times, annoyed at the contestants for getting easy answers wrong or with the showrunners for ruling out an answer due to mispronunciation. Fans have every right to voice their opinions. However, rarely has one seen the contestants on a show get annoyed at fans. Yet that is exactly what happened on social media when former players of the popular game show grew tired of a question from fans.

Ken Jennings 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

Contestants on "Jeopardy!" are usually given clues across various categories, and they have to guess the correct answers. These categories can be anything, from questions relating to science, literature, sports, and even pop culture. Naturally, fans are sometimes left wondering how a contestant can even prepare for such a large variety of questions. As a result, some believe that contestants are given material to study beforehand, as per a TV Insider report.

No one has ever found or provided any proof to support this claim, but somehow, the theory has stood the test of time. However, according to the former contestants of the show, this theory is nothing other than a myth. Turns out that no one gets any material to study before going on the show, and former contestants have grown tired of people asking them this question over and over again. So, some of them decided to clear things up once and for all on Reddit.

It all started when a fan of the show posed the question in r/Jeopardy. They asked if contestants are made aware of the categories beforehand. “It feels like they are given the categories and are able to study before the actual game. I notice it all the time, but today finally made me want to ask and figure it out,” the post added. The fan even claimed that contestants mispronouncing words was a sign of them remembering something they had read instead of actually learning about the matter.

Screenshot showing the three contestants (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the three contestants (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

These claims did not go down too well with former contestants, who did not take long to bust the myth. “For what feels like the 1000th time (since I get asked this a lot by customers at work), no, we don't get study guides, advance notice, or any other information about the games,” one former player wrote. They even said that contestants weren’t allowed to even interact with the crew members beforehand and had to sign contracts to prevent cheating.

“Whoa whoa whoa - contestants definitely do NOT get categories or questions in advance! Mispronunciations happen often on the show,” another explained. “No, we aren’t. You’re right that people are likely mispronouncing things because they’ve only read them, but you’re incorrect that they read them from a study guide before taping,” one more contestant clarified.

Screenshot showing the contestants on
Screenshot showing the contestants on "Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry

'Jeopardy' fans point out Ken Jennings's mistake — left surprised as producers didn't fix it

'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?
WALMART
Fact Check: Is Walmart shutting down due to fear of looting on November 1?
A couple of videos that claimed so have gone viral on TikTok, causing the masses to panic.
5 minutes ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey taken aback after player complimented him through an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey taken aback after player complimented him through an answer
The host seemingly did not want the compliment at first, but his demeanor changed later on.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant impresses with puzzle-solving skills but loses $45,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant impresses with puzzle-solving skills but loses $45,000 in bonus round
Fans of the show were impressed with her skills, but the Bonus Round was a bit too tough.
3 hours ago
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show
The rumor had never been substantiated with facts but it still swirled around for many years.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants annoy Mark Cuban during pitch — but still end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants annoy Mark Cuban during pitch — but still end up with a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs did not want to disclose their costs on TV, which Mark Cuban did not take well.
18 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major problem with recent contestants and producers might be behind it
While being energetic is good, fans want the contestants to be more genuine than they seem.
21 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $15,000 appraisal for grandfather's stick — but refuses to part with it
The item was a stick that had memories of the guest's grandfather carved into it.
22 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is clueless about 'SpongeBob' — and we are not even surprised
The host had no idea about the popular cartoon series and his expressions were hilarious.
22 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants miss out on $175,000 deal after getting their numbers wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants miss out on $175,000 deal after getting their numbers wrong
Despite messing up, the co-founders of Eco Nuts wanted a Shark to work 16 hours a day for them.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey completely loses it after hearing player's answer about Olympics
The contestant said she was bad at it but there is no excuse for mistaking a continent for a country
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison rejects jersey signed by America's best soccer player over his age
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison rejects jersey signed by America's best soccer player over his age
Corey Harrison did not know much about the jersey, but he got a lot of help from the expert.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses chance to become the first man to win $1 million on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses chance to become the first man to win $1 million on the show
The contestant would have become the first man to achieve the big prize.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants stunned as the show omits an iconic boy band from the answer board
The question was about some of the most popular boy bands of all time.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls antique silver toy fake — guest refuses to take his word on it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls antique silver toy fake — guest refuses to take his word on it
The guest did not create a fuss but was adamant about the authenticity of his item.
2 days ago
This 'Family Feud' player’s answer was so good, Steve Harvey told everyone about his life’s goal
FAMILY FEUD
This 'Family Feud' player’s answer was so good, Steve Harvey told everyone about his life’s goal
The host's speech made for a sombre moment but he found a way to make that funny as well.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jinxed by Ryan Seacrest loses $40,000 after he predicted big win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jinxed by Ryan Seacrest loses $40,000 after he predicted big win
Fans once again called out the puzzle, which, according to them, was too tough.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $7,000 for a photograph — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $7,000 for a photograph — it still wasn't enough
The guest wanted a five-figure sum at first but was left disappointed by Harrison's stubbornness.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up breaking the pig-shaped grill that Corey paid $375 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up breaking the pig-shaped grill that Corey paid $375 for
Rick Harrison was not as careful with this item as one would have expected him to be.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant for her choice of sides with a barbecue
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks contestant for her choice of sides with a barbecue
The contestant got a couple of chances to answer, and Harvey was left unimpressed on both occasions.
4 days ago
'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' contestant jumps on equipment, makes Ryan Seacrest mention unsaid rule
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' contestant jumps on equipment, makes Ryan Seacrest mention unsaid rule
The contestant has denied the host's claims on social media that has fans intrigued.
4 days ago