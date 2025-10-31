'Jeopardy!' player slammed for using an 'odd' method during the game — and she didn't even win

Despite all the criticism, there were still some who supported her, although she did not win.

Contestants on "Jeopardy!" have the freedom to employ whatever strategy they want to play, as long as it is legal. However, there are certain strategies that fans like and some that they do not. Turns out that they did not like how a contestant in a recent episode decided to play the game, and they made those feelings known on social media. The contestant was not able to win on the show, but she did not win over a lot of fans either.

Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' 2021. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

The woman in question was Katy Lentz, and the reason she faced some flak online was due to an old-school method she employed to play the game. According to a report in The Mirror US, Lentz employed the classic top-down method from the clueboard to choose what she would have wanted to answer. This meant that she’d pick the top-most clue in every category whenever she got the chance to choose.

This method has been employed by a lot of contestants in the past, and they were even able to win. However, it seems to have gone out of fashion in recent times. Lentz might not have ended up winning the game, but she was able to take home a decent amount of money.

KATY LENTZ of Mauldin, South Carolina, you were amazing on "Jeopardy!" today, although you didn't win, you're still a champion to me. — David Pellot (@DavidPellot11) October 22, 2025

In Final Jeopardy, Lentz was in third place with $5,800. The clue revealed by host Ken Jennings was, “The website for this hotel includes mini biographies of Harold Ross, Edna Ferber, and Alexander Woolcott.” Being in third place, she got the chance to answer first, and had written down, “What is the Chelsea?” However, that was not the correct answer. She had not wagered anything, so she finished the game with $5,800.

Another playerCalivo was in second place with $9,400, but even he got the answer wrong. So, his total dropped to $3,000. A player named Devlin ended up winning, and Lentz got second place with her prize money. Fans of the show were not impressed by her old-school method of playing, and they made their thoughts known on Reddit. "Not saying this to be mean, but Katy going to the top of the board whenever she has the chance, like it's 1983, is so odd to me, especially with both daily doubles still out there and a super strong player with a big lead," one user wrote.

Tom Devlin could be #Jeopardy Champ for a long while....he came out the chute like a juggernaut... — K.R. (@nubohemian25) October 22, 2025

"I’ll give some more latitude if it’s a wordplay category since it’s often way harder to get the pattern when you’re bouncing,” quipped another. "Clearly, she wanted TV, which makes sense, but yeah, you gotta hunt for the DDs when you can, especially as a trailing player. Of course, I’d have been avoiding that Bible quotes category like the plague regardless, so I’d have had no chance at one of them,” a viewer commented.

More on Market Realist

‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry

'Jeopardy' fans point out Ken Jennings's mistake — left surprised as producers didn't fix it