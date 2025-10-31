ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career

Apart from acing clues on Jeopardy!, Levine has a long list of TV accolades.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Aaron Levine on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Aaron Levine on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" crowned its newest champion, "Christopher Tillman," who ended the three-day winning streak of Aaron Levine. The former champion and sports director of KCPQ Fox 13 Seattle went out on a high note, adding another title to his illustrious TV career. As he exits from "Jeopardy!", here's a look at his other TV achievements.

Screenshot showing Aaron Levine on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Aaron Levine on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Levine first appeared on TV at the young age of 21, according to TV Insider. He appeared on the ESPN reality competition Dream Job, which aired from 2004 to 2006, while he was a senior at Stanford University. The show, which sought to discover the next SportsCenter anchor, showcased Levine's caliber for a broadcasting career, as he was selected from more than 30,000 applicants of all ages. He made it all the way to the final round, but failed to win. “Because I got second place and didn’t win, I go back to school. It might have been a blessing in disguise. Now I won’t have that hanging over my head. I’ll hopefully get my degree in June,” Levine said in an interview with The Acorn in 2004.

Later in the year, Levine got a job as a sports anchor and reporter at KBAK CBS in Bakersfield, California, which eventually landed him his current gig at Fox. On his "Jeopardy!" appearance, Levine joked that the winner of the ESPN show got a contract with the network, while he got a bus ticket to Bakersfield, California, for his first job. While he didn't do well in his first competitive TV show, Levine dominated on "Jeopardy!" to become a trivia champion.

In conversation with Good Day Seattle, Levine shared that he had an unusual method of making numerous index cards that helped him a lot. “I joked that if I was going to lose, all the prize money would probably have covered the money that I spent on shoeboxes and index cards over the last six and a half years or so,” he told the outlet. He even shared a picture of the boxes on X to back up his claim.

Screenshot showing Levine's boxes of index cards (Image source:X/@AaronLevine_)
Screenshot showing Levine's boxes of index cards (Image source:X/@AaronLevine_)

Levine built a three-day winning streak on "Jeopardy!" amassing a total of $48,999. With hopes of winning more and qualifying for the "Tournament of Champions," he took to the podium for the fourth time, going up against Elana Beame, a Jewish engagement educator, and Christopher Tillman, a pastor. Levine had a tough fight with Tillman throughout the game, and it was all down to Final Jeopardy to decide the winner.

Unfortunately, Levine made a rare blunder in the category “Historic Homes,” which had the clue, “This residence, praised in a July 4, 1936 speech for reflecting the owner’s talents as a farmer, lawyer, mechanic, scientist, and architect, remains a symbol of innovation and independence.” While the answer was “What is Monticello?”, which Tillman got, Levine flubbed his win with "What is Lee?" With this, Tillman was crowned the latest champion of the show, ending Levine's three-day streak.

More on Market Realist: 

'Jeopardy!' player slammed for using an 'odd' method during the game — and she didn't even win

‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reveal the one question they’re fed up hearing on the show

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry

RELATED TOPICS JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career
Apart from acing clues on Jeopardy!, Levine has a long list of TV accolades.
8 hours ago
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
NEWS
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
The TikTok creator was shocked to find out how generous Home Depot is.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
Harvey wasn't impressed with what the show's audience had to say about him.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
The owner of the model Marklin Puritan boat promised never to put it in her swimming pool again.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
The contestant, Abi McLaughlin, entertained the viewers throughout the night with her gameplay.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
The contestant, Stephen James, couldn't stop yelling and giggling after his big win.
18 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
Harvey had a hard time roasting the players who kept coming up with smart answers.
19 hours ago
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
WALMART
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
The video showed how the new tech takes even more time to unlock doors.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
Harvey later regretted clapping for the controversial answer, being a married man.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
Harvey was very invested in the game and reacted to every answer with enthusiasm.
1 day ago
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
COSTCO
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
The creator's simple hack can make sure that people avoid splurging too much on groceries.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
The contestant's answer wasn't the only one that made the host crack up.
2 days ago
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
COSTCO
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
The company received multiple complaints from customers finding wiry pieces of metal in the product.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'
The survey results were nothing like any of them had anticipated.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything
The soon to be birthday girl, Ja-Juana fell into temptation and lost the big prize.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
The player, Gary got too excited and almost tore down the prize board off the roof.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000
The player, Megan Zandrowicz, walked away with a fantastic $65,000 from the show.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin
In the end, the guest regretted using the beautiful Mettlach Cameo Platter for her parties.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
The contestant Mary, won a trip to Vancouver as a perfect birthday present.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
The player was in for another heartbreak after she failed to solve the puzzle.
6 days ago