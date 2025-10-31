'Jeopardy!' champion Aaron Levine's winning streak has ended — but there's more to his TV career

Apart from acing clues on Jeopardy!, Levine has a long list of TV accolades.

"Jeopardy!" crowned its newest champion, "Christopher Tillman," who ended the three-day winning streak of Aaron Levine. The former champion and sports director of KCPQ Fox 13 Seattle went out on a high note, adding another title to his illustrious TV career. As he exits from "Jeopardy!", here's a look at his other TV achievements.

Screenshot showing Aaron Levine on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Levine first appeared on TV at the young age of 21, according to TV Insider. He appeared on the ESPN reality competition Dream Job, which aired from 2004 to 2006, while he was a senior at Stanford University. The show, which sought to discover the next SportsCenter anchor, showcased Levine's caliber for a broadcasting career, as he was selected from more than 30,000 applicants of all ages. He made it all the way to the final round, but failed to win. “Because I got second place and didn’t win, I go back to school. It might have been a blessing in disguise. Now I won’t have that hanging over my head. I’ll hopefully get my degree in June,” Levine said in an interview with The Acorn in 2004.

Later in the year, Levine got a job as a sports anchor and reporter at KBAK CBS in Bakersfield, California, which eventually landed him his current gig at Fox. On his "Jeopardy!" appearance, Levine joked that the winner of the ESPN show got a contract with the network, while he got a bus ticket to Bakersfield, California, for his first job. While he didn't do well in his first competitive TV show, Levine dominated on "Jeopardy!" to become a trivia champion.

In conversation with Good Day Seattle, Levine shared that he had an unusual method of making numerous index cards that helped him a lot. “I joked that if I was going to lose, all the prize money would probably have covered the money that I spent on shoeboxes and index cards over the last six and a half years or so,” he told the outlet. He even shared a picture of the boxes on X to back up his claim.

Screenshot showing Levine's boxes of index cards (Image source:X/@AaronLevine_)

Levine built a three-day winning streak on "Jeopardy!" amassing a total of $48,999. With hopes of winning more and qualifying for the "Tournament of Champions," he took to the podium for the fourth time, going up against Elana Beame, a Jewish engagement educator, and Christopher Tillman, a pastor. Levine had a tough fight with Tillman throughout the game, and it was all down to Final Jeopardy to decide the winner.

Unfortunately, Levine made a rare blunder in the category “Historic Homes,” which had the clue, “This residence, praised in a July 4, 1936 speech for reflecting the owner’s talents as a farmer, lawyer, mechanic, scientist, and architect, remains a symbol of innovation and independence.” While the answer was “What is Monticello?”, which Tillman got, Levine flubbed his win with "What is Lee?" With this, Tillman was crowned the latest champion of the show, ending Levine's three-day streak.

